Mimo Announces The Release of New 'MM' Artisan Spanish Food Range
Spain's culinary and travel experts, Mimo, have released a collection of artisan Spanish foods. This line of eight products from across Spain are totally handmade and available to order worldwide.
The newly launched MM range includes eight of the most delicious, typical Spanish foods:
SPANISH OLIVES / ACEITUNAS : Our mixture includes our favorites, collected by hand: Gordal, Empeltre, and Zorzaleña olives.
SPANISH GARLIC MAYONNAISE / ALIOLI : Our alioli is from Cataluña, and it is made with only oil, garlic, salt, and lemon juice—totally natural.
SPICY ESPELETTE PEANUTS / CACAHUETES CON ESPELETTE : A perfect pre-meal snack, our peanuts have a spicy Espelette pepper kick, right at home next to olives and a cold drink.
PICKLED BASQUE PEPPERS / GUINDILLAS: Our guindillas are grown outdoors, with only sun and rain, before being hand-harvested and hand-packed, an incredibly artisan, local product.
ORANGE FLOWER HONEY / MIEL DE AZAHAR : Its flavor makes it a favorite of ours and across the Iberian peninsula, where it is considered the "queen" of the honeys. The lovely, light color means it is as beautiful as it is delicious.
WOOD-FIRED 'CRYSTAL' PEPPERS / PIMIENTOS DE CRISTAL : Our 'crystal' peppers, so named for its thin, delicate skin that is full of flavor, have been roasted over an open flame, lending them a smoky flavor. Harvested, roasted, peeled and packed by hand, they are a hard-to-find artisan product.
CANDIED SUNFLOWER SEEDS / PIPAS ACARAMELADAS : This is our artisan version of the typical Spanish street vendor's offering, sunflower seeds in a mixture of honey and sugar until the perfect point of caramelization is reached.
CATALÁN ROMESCO DIP / ROMESCO : Romesco is one of our favorite foods, and ours is made with a traditional recipe: almonds and hazelnuts grown in Cataluña, ripe tomato and the dried ñora pepper.
The product line is available for purchase online at food.mimofood.com, exclusively in the United Kingdom at Selfridges, and at the Mimo shops across Spain, with more locations coming soon.
"For nearly a decade we've been scouring Spain for its most delicious offerings," says Jon Warren, managing director and founder of Mimo. "We fell in love at first bite with these eight products and can't wait to get them into the hands of Spanish food lovers worldwide."
Mimo, formerly San Sebastián Food, has its flagship location in San Sebastián (Mimo San Sebastián), the city known for good eating worldwide. The foray into artisan food was a natural step. Mimo is an innovative company, combining culinary tourism with luxuriously outfitted cooking schools and retail locations to create a seamless immersive travel experience and bolster their reputation as an all-around authority on Spanish cuisine.
About Mimo
Mimo is a pioneering food company specializing in cooking classes, gourmet retail, and culinary tourism. The team of food and wine professionals, comprised of locals, experts and foodies with an expansive knowledge base, is passionate about sharing the authentic food cultures of Spain. Founded by Englishman Jon Warren in San Sebastián, Spain, in 2009, they share the mimo, Spanish for love and care, through authentic foodie experiences. Mimo locations include Mimo San Sebastián (formerly San Sebastián Food), a cooking school, gourmet shop, and culinary tour company in San Sebastián; Mimo Sevilla, a gourmet shop and culinary tour company in Seville; and Mimo Mallorca, a gourmet shop and culinary tour company in Mallorca.
For more information please visit food.mimofood.com
