News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Vitamin Ingredients Market Till, 2015-2024 - New Study by Variant Market Research
Major factors supporting growth of the market are, increasing knowledge for preventive measures among consumers along with rising geriatric population in many developed countries such as the U.S. Furthermore, growing popularity for vitamin added cosmetics and foods are boosting the growth of the vitamin ingredients market. Moreover, government initiation for necessary intake of vitamins among children and pregnant women has led to increased market penetration across various geographies. However, fortified foods and other supplements such as, fish oil would restraint the growth of the market. E-commerce and entry of private labels with upgraded formulations would provide new business opportunities for competitors.
Browse Complete Report @ https://www.variantmarketresearch.com/
The global vitamin ingredients market has been categorized as product type, application, and geography. By Product type, the market is bifurcated into Vitamin A, Vitamin B, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, and Vitamin K. Moreover, application segment is segregated into, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, cosmetics, and others. Vitamin B accounted for the largest market share in 2016 and estimated to remain the largest segment throughout the forecast period, 2016 -2024.
Get Free Sample of This Report @ https://www.variantmarketresearch.com/
Geographically, the vitamin ingredients market has been categorized into, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global vitamin ingredients market, owing to growing health-conscious consumers and increased disposable income. Health awareness programs from government organizations and social media has also boosted market growth in the region.
Major key players operating in the market are, BASF SE, Herbalife International, Inc., Pharmavite LLC, Bayer AG, Lonza Group Ltd., Glanbia plc., Adisseo France S.A.S, Nutraceutical Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Co., and North China Pharmaceutical Corporation, among others.
About Variant Market Research:
Variant Market Research LLP was delineated in 2015 and to launch our business and website it grabbed more than a year. Our head office is based in Pune and we also have branch in San Francisco, California, the U.S. The long time was generally used to build up a talented team of experienced professionals and analysts, to generate client satisfying exact market analysis data. The company aims to be a specialist in delivering reports on various domains with precise analysis, keeping a virtuous relationship with our consumers. Our vision says, "We would like to grow with you, making your paths simpler yet solidest" and our mission is to "Implementing our analytical, technical and marketing skills to set a new goal for our consumers, dedicatedly helping them take their next strategic moves."
The Co-founders of Variant Market Research: M/S Shweta Shubham and Mr. Yogesh Godse are keen to provide services across aforementioned domains helping them to take their strategic moves regarding their business and providing them the growth opportunities. The Co-founders say, "We believe in providing the future solutions for your business, exploring the current market trends and suggesting you the future strategies and forecast of a particular market that could keep your company ahead in the competitive market rivalry." We hold expertise in our designated areas of research and consulting with a team of experts from each of the dedicated areas covered under our research. Destined by the dedicated team of analysts and experts, we are envisioned to provide you our best in order to plan your next strategic move and take your company's future ahead with our support and your esteemed cooperation.
For information, contact:
VARIANT MARKET RESEARCH LLP
Web: https://www.variantmarketresearch.com/
Address
649 Mission St.,5th Floor, San Francisco,
CA 94105, United States.
Tel: +1-415-680-2785
Fax: +1-415-680-2786
Email: help@variantmarketresearch.com (mailto:help@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 03, 2017