News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Mashreq Bank Wins 2016 WfMC Global Awards for Excellence in Business Process Management
Virtusa's BPM program helps the bank in operational transformation
"We are delighted to receive the WfMC award in recognition of Mashreq's Business Operations transformation program by adoption of BPM," said Nitin Bhargava, CTO, Mashreq. "Our strategic investment in this transformation program, coupled with our collaborative partnership with Virtusa, has enabled us to empower our employees to deliver service excellence to our customers. Through the digital BPM solution, which is powered by process automation, we have been able to achieve reduction in error rates, significantly bring down cost of delivery and improve productivity. Looking back at this year-long complex transformational journey, we are thrilled to observe the benefits, most importantly to see how delighted our customers and employees are with the change."
Leveraging BPM automation, Mashreq Bank enabled its employees to better serve clients by providing a unified front end that creates transparency of back-end operations and integrated systems. The automated sales and process routing features combined with optimized operations have reduced the customer service turnaround time by 64 percent. The 360° enterprise visibility with reporting dashboards facilitates TAT reporting.
"We are excited to see our partnership with Mashreq Bank translating into a phenomenal success story that is now also recognized by the industry in the form of this coveted award," said Sanjay Despande, SBU head, Banking and Financial Services, Virtusa. "We are thankful to the leadership team of Mashreq Bank for sharing their vision and giving us the opportunity to transform their process management while driving process accuracy, productivity gains and enhanced client services. Virtusa will continue to support Mashreq Bank in their endeavors to provide the most rewarding banking relationship to its esteemed clients."
Virtusa has been helping global clients across multiple industries leverage BPM for transforming their operations for increased efficiencies and improved customer service. In addition to implementing end-to-end BPM offerings, Virtusa is enabling its clients to leverage modern technologies such as mobility and cloud analytics, along with best-in-class digital and consulting skills, to drive customer-centricity, productivity and enhanced business outcomes. Virtusa was recently recognized as a leader among Business Process Management (BPM) Service Providers by analyst firm Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: BPM Service Providers, Q4 2016 (http://ww2.virtusa.com/
"We are proud to be recognized for our leadership in implementing a transformational BPM automation program," said Rajesh Kumar Bhaskaran, Head Intelligent Process Automation at Mashreq. "We are continuously looking for new ways to streamline our business operations and provide our customers with even better service. Working with Virtusa has helped us to leverage its technology and IT consulting expertise to drive value and achieve a competitive advantage with BPM."
The WfMC Global Awards for Excellence in BPM & Workflow recognize user organizations that have demonstrably excelled in implementing innovative business process solutions to meet strategic business objectives. Workflow Management Coalition (WfMC) and BPM.com jointly sponsor the annual Global Awards for Excellence in BPM and Workflow. The Awards program is managed by Future Strategies Inc.
Contact
Amy Legere, Greenough
***@greenough.biz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse