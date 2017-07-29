News By Tag
Rebecca Hall's fantasy Symphony of the Cursed trilogy to be released as unabridged audiobooks
The Symphony of the Cursed trilogy are the latest Elsewhen Press titles to be available on audiobook, in transatlantic deal announced with Tantor Media Inc.
Symphony of the Cursed starts with Instrument of Peace, which Rebecca describes as a magic school setting combined with the reality of the mundane world and horror of the Dresden Files, without any characters named Harry. Her trilogy, which continues in Instrument of War and concludes in Instrument of Chaos, sees the main protagonist, Mitch, move from high school to university while he strives to break The Twisted Curse that threatens those around him.
The location for the story may be surprising to some readers, especially those in the Northern hemisphere. The Academy, where Mitch is being educated in magic, is in a semi-mythical land populated by magical beings and legendary creatures, not to mention awe-inspiring natural features such as volcanoes, that has in recent years been discovered to be the location for Middle Earth. We know it, of course, as New Zealand.
This is a fantastic YA trilogy; and, as we all know, YA fantasy appeals to readers (and listeners) of all ages. The first two titles are already available in eBook format, Instrument of Peace is also available in paperback and Instrument of War will be available in paperback later this month. The concluding book, Instrument of Chaos, will be published by Elsewhen Press early in the New Year. Now Tantor Media will be bringing all three books in the trilogy to the many fans who prefer audiobooks.
Peter Buck, Elsewhen Press editorial director said "We are thrilled to be working with Tantor again on a new audiobook series. We're sure that Symphony of the Cursed will prove to be a hit with audio fans."
Scott Smith, who acquired the Symphony of the Cursed trilogy for Tantor Media, said "YA Fantasy has become one of the fastest growing genres in audio over the past year and we feel that Rebecca's Symphony of the Cursed trilogy will be well-received by this ever-growing segment of audiobook fans."
Instrument of Peace, the first book in the Symphony of the Cursed trilogy is expected to be released in audio in September 2017 and will be available through major retailers; Instrument of War will be released in audio in October 2017; and Instrument of Chaos in January 2018 simultaneously with the print edition.
About Rebecca Hall
Rebecca started writing when she was supposed to be studying for her exams at Otago University in New Zealand, but somehow passed anyway, eventually graduating with a decorative piece of paper. She moved to the UK to pursue a career in publishing and after a couple of mishaps ended up in Edinburgh and sold the Symphony of the Cursed trilogy to Elsewhen Press, which is not quite the career she had in mind. The career she did have in mind was along more editorial lines, which is why she is now a volunteer at Inspired Quill and a freelance copy-editor for everyone else. She also has a blog which she infrequently remembers to update, where those mysterious things known as short stories can be found.
visit bit.ly/SymphonyCursed
About Tantor, A Division of Recorded Books
Located in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, Tantor Media, a division of Recorded Books, is a leading publisher of thousands of bestselling and award-winning unabridged audiobooks. Tantor audiobooks are available through all major distributors in the retail and library markets, digitally and in CD format. Tantor's parent company, Recorded Books, is the largest independent publisher of unabridged audiobooks in the world, with operations in the US, UK, and Australia.
visit https://tantor.com
About Elsewhen Press
Elsewhen Press is an independent publisher of Speculative Fiction. Based in the UK, in the South East of England, Elsewhen Press publishes titles in English in digital and print editions, adopting a digital-first policy for most titles. Elsewhen Press is an imprint of Alnpete Limited.
Elsewhen Press contact: Al Murray
Information about Elsewhen Press, authors and titles can be obtained online from http://elsewhen.co.uk
Interviews with authors can be arranged through Elsewhen Press, contact Al Murray.
Elsewhen Press titles are available from good retailers, for more details visit our website, as above.
This and other press releases from Elsewhen Press can be obtained as pdf files from our website or can be viewed in our PRLog Pressroom at https://pressroom.prlog.org/
Tantor Media contact: Cassandra McNeil +1 877-782-6867 x57 cmcneil@tantor.com
Al Murray
***@elsewhen.co.uk
