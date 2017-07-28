News By Tag
Tom Rasch talks about his return to comics
"Tom is an amazing artist and a really great guy, I think people will really enjoy hearing his story" says host Dave Markowski.
In the interview Rasch speak about his upcoming return to comics with the title Black Alpha. Not only will it be a comic book title, but an animated series as well.
Tom Rasch is best known in the comic book industry as the penciler on such titles as Punisher 2099, but has gone on to work in the video game industry as concept artist. He's work on such titles as the Hardy Boys and Nancy Drew. As Well as the PSN title PAIN and the MMO Fortune Online. But his heart has always belonged to comics and Black Alpha is a concept he's had since he was a kid hear all about it in his interview with Super Hero Speak.
Super Hero Speak is a weekly audio podcast that feels like the conversations you have at your local comic book store. A passionate conversation about comic books and comic book related tv, movies, cartoons and video games. The podcast by comic book nerds for comic book nerds. It is available for free subscription on iTunes, Google Play and Stitcher.
The interview can be downloaded at: http://superherospeak.com/
