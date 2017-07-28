News By Tag
Buy Exciting TAG Heuer Watches Online Only at The Prime
The Prime Watches brings a wide range of mesmerizing TAG Heuer watches and gives its wearers a chance to pick the adorable one.
To make their timepieces perfect for the modern watch users, TAG Heuer has introduced many new functions like Activity Monitor, Bluetooth, GMT, Power Reserve, Touch Screen and many more. By including these features on their watches, TAG Heuer represents the speedy lifestyle of the present generation. They incessantly invent new methods in crafting models, so they remain connected with the hearts of the wearers. Catering to the varying demands of the watch lovers for more than 150 years, this watch company is one of the top priorities for the enthusiasts.
Along with the popular collections like Aquaracer, Connected, Carrera, Formula 1; the brand has brought the Connected Modular 45 line to give a tough fight to other watch brands who are making smart watches to attract the youths. This grooving collection offers a huge array of accessories to fit with different temperaments of watch wearers. Along with the rubber straps, these models are linked with ceramic, titanium and calfskin straps that provides something new to the aficionados and enthusiasts. Diamonds are also set on some of these models so that they can highlight the stylish element present in a wearer.
Powered by the Swiss-made caliber made by TAG Heuer, the Connected Modular 45 models lasts until the last amount of energy left in them. At The Prime-Luxury Watch Boutiques, the buyers can choose from a plethora of TAG Heuer watches.
About The Prime Watches:
With more than 25 years of experience in watch retailing, The Prime Watches happens to be one of the leading players of the Indian watch market. It deals with various watch brands like Omega, Longines, TAG Heuer, Rado, Tissot and others. They have in their store crowds of fashion, premium and luxury watches. The watch buyers can take home the best one for their purposes. Not only that, the amenities that they provide to the wearers are also very lucrative. That's the reason why they remain as one of the top searched watch retailing brand online.
For More Info, Visit: https://www.theprimewatches.com/
Contact Details:
Prime Retail India Limited
Luxury Watch Helpline (9am to 9pm): +91 9830315007/ +91 9038443344
Email: info@primewatchworld.com
Website: http://www.theprimewatches.com
