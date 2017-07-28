Google Play – Simple steps to add a device to Google Play

Google is one of the most famous and leading IT sector multinational company. It is the most giant company in the software development and manufacturing industry.

When a user add an account to the Google Play store, then they can easily there previous app, movie, music, book and many other purchase on your new device. So, to avail this facility one can sign in to the same Google account. But this facility could only be available for the Android devices and for other Ios and windows device it is not applicable.One should follow up the below given solution to add a device to your respective Google Play store. Below given is the proper solution to your problem, which you need not to wonder from here and there over the internet or some other way. All you just need to do is follow up the steps very clearly in your account each one of them very carefully. And at last you will definitely be able to resolve the whole problem.Step 1: Open the settings app on your second device, which could be found in your app drawer.Step 2: Now open the 'accounts' present over the given options, which will give you the currently associated accounts with your android device.Step 3: Then after that click on the 'add account' button, to add up the required account in that.Step 4: There from the list tap on the 'google' options.Step 5: User should sign up with the same Google account.Step 6: Open up the 'Google play store' if you have used more than one account.Step 7: Click on the menu button, which is present on the upper left corner of the screen.Step 8: After that you need to verify the added account over your Google play store. Which is visible in the upper-left corner of the settings menu.Step 9: Now once the account has been generated, just access your Google play store and from there purchase the required application.Step 10: When done finally click on the confirm andAfter that user will be able to see there required app purchase which are related to your account by tapping into the 'My apps and games', which could be generally find in the settings menu.