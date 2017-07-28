Residence Inn Hotel To Open In Sunny Isles Beach, Florida

Stylish and functional hotel design lets extended-stay guests thrive on the road

-- The 194-suite Residence Inn by Marriott in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida is scheduled to open this fall. Located at 17700 Collins Avenue, the all-studio suite Residence Inn Miami Sunny Isles Beach is owned by Robert Finvarb Companies and managed by Marriott International, Inc.Sunny Isles Beach is rapidly becoming the ultimate South Florida destination for travelers seeking the best of everything. "We're excited to be a part of the growth in the area that includes developments such as the Porsche Design Tower and the Turnberry Ocean Club," said Chade Brunton, general manager of the hotel.Located in the exclusive Sunny Isles Beach, the Residence Inn Miami Sunny Isles Beach is within walking distance to the many upscale dining, entertainment and shopping options Sunny Isles Beach has to offer. The Aventura Mall and Bal Harbour are also a short distance away and guests can take advantage of the Sunny Isles Beach shuttle right from the hotel. Conveniently located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami International Airports and Cruise Ports, the hotel is a perfect spot for guests departing or arriving from one of these locales. The hotel is currently available for 2018 bookings and rates vary depending on length of stay."We are pleased to introduce Residence Inn hotels in the Sunny Isles Beach area," said Diane Mayer, vice president and global brand manager, Residence Inn. "When on the road for an extended period, our guests need space to spread out, maintain their life's pace and restore their energy to help them maintain a healthy balance and routine while traveling. This new hotel offers them a seamless blend of modern style and functionality that allows them to settle in and thrive."The Residence Inn Miami Sunny Isles Beach is designed as an all-suite hotel offering a variety of studio suites, many featuring balconies and waterviews. Guests looking for a revitalizing sleep experience will enjoy the hotel's plush mattresses and crisp linens, while guests focused on being productive will value their suite's large, well-lit work desk, ergonomic chair and complimentary high-speed Internet access. Designed for stays of five nights or more, each suite also has a fully equipped kitchenette with a coffeemaker, microwave oven and residential-sized appliances. The hotel also features floor to ceiling windows providing each room with incredible views.The Residence Inn Miami Sunny Isles Beach rotates a wide selection of healthy choices at our free hot breakfast every day. Start with favorites like bacon and eggs, Greek yogurt, cut fruit or waffles and make it yours with our extensive toppings, ranging from fresh spinach and cheese to sliced almonds and strawberries. Enjoy all the options you need to start your morning with endless possibilities.Extending the feeling of comfortable living on the road, the Residence Inn Miami Sunny Isles Beach offers guests inviting and functional public spaces to relax or collaborate. Road warriors and families alike enjoy the hotel's grocery delivery service, complimentary Wi-Fi, 24-hour onsite food and beverage market, dry cleaning services, and onsite guest laundry room. The hotel also maintains a business library where guests can fax, copy and print materials, as well as 3,100 square feet of meeting space to accommodate functions of up to 103 people.The amenities don't stop there – the Residence Inn Miami Sunny Isles Beach offers valet parking, as well as parking for two buses. The fourth floor features a roof top deck for outdoor events. And the ninth floor features the Collins Deck, a roof top venue perfect for evening receptions.About Residence Inn by MarriottResidence Inn by Marriott is the global leader in the extended-stay lodging segment, with more than 700 properties located in 10 countries and territories. Designed for long stays, the brand offers spacious suites with separate living, working, and sleeping zones. Fully functional kitchens; grocery delivery service; 24-hour markets and complimentary breakfasts help guests maximize their time and thrive while they travel. The RI MixÔ evening events afford guests the opportunity to socialize and connect with the local community. Each Residence Inn offers free Wi-Fi in both public and guests spaces to ensure continuous connectivity while on the road. As a member of the Marriott International portfolio, Residence Inn is proud to participate in the industry's award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. For more information or reservations, visit residenceinn.marriott.com. For travel tips, the latest on the brand or to connect with other travelers, "like" Residence Inn on Facebook and follow @ResidenceInn on Twitter and Instagram.-------------------------------------Marriott International, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,100 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 124 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.