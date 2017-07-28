North-America Refrigerated Warehousing Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 13.39 %, 2017-2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the refrigerated warehousing market in North America for 2017-2021.

Market Research HUB

End

-- The refrigeration of perishable foods such as meat, fish, seafood, dairy, frozen desserts, fruits, vegetables, beverages, bakery, confectionery, and pharmaceutical is important, and with the increasing need of these items, there is an immense market growth of the refrigerated warehousing sector. To discuss the market effect on the growth perspective, Market Research Hub (MRH) has recently added a study titled as "" to its vast report archive. The analysis evaluates and anticipates the market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 13.39% during the period 2017-2021.The refrigerated warehouse is a type of refrigerated storage that is used to store perishable goods under refrigeration at temperatures usually below 50F. The two basic types of refrigerated warehouses are private and public refrigerated warehouses. The provided report is a comprehensive research on the growth prospects of the refrigerated warehousing market in North America for the present scenario and forecast period, 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by different vendors through the sales of refrigerated warehouse facilities for several types of products, which include meat, fish, and seafood; dairy and frozen desserts; fruits, vegetables, and beverages; bakery and confectionery;and pharmaceutical products.The research study commences with the market executive summary, the scope of the report, research methodology and the introduction outline. Further, the market is discussed with market size, forecast, and various segments. The segmentation by the application includes refrigerated warehousing market in North America for meat, fish, and seafood, for dairy & frozen desserts, for fruits, vegetables, and beverages, for bakery and confectionery and for pharmaceutical products. Moreover, on basis of geography, the market is segregated into regions of North America, U.S., Canada, and Mexico.Further, the market drivers and market challenges are also detailed in-depth that may help in determining the market growth perception. The main market driving force is the increasing demand for food safety, and the market challenges being the high energy consumption of the refrigerated products. The market trend shows that there is growing online purchase for frozen food, the rise in temperature-controlled packaging solutions and increased focus on energy-efficient practices. Moreover, the vendor landscape is also depicted by providing the competitive scenario for Americold, Lineage Logistics, Preferred Freezer Services, John Swire & Sons Pty Ltd. The other prominent vendor featured are AGRO Merchants Group, Kloosterboer, VersaCold, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Burris, and Conestoga. The report also features the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors along with their strengths and weaknesses.is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRH's expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.90 State Street,Albany, NY 12207,United States: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada): +1-518-621-2074 (tel:15186212074)press@marketresearchhub.comhttp://www.marketresearchhub.com/