North-America Refrigerated Warehousing Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 13.39 %, 2017-2021
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the refrigerated warehousing market in North America for 2017-2021.
The refrigerated warehouse is a type of refrigerated storage that is used to store perishable goods under refrigeration at temperatures usually below 50F. The two basic types of refrigerated warehouses are private and public refrigerated warehouses. The provided report is a comprehensive research on the growth prospects of the refrigerated warehousing market in North America for the present scenario and forecast period, 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by different vendors through the sales of refrigerated warehouse facilities for several types of products, which include meat, fish, and seafood; dairy and frozen desserts; fruits, vegetables, and beverages; bakery and confectionery;
The research study commences with the market executive summary, the scope of the report, research methodology and the introduction outline. Further, the market is discussed with market size, forecast, and various segments. The segmentation by the application includes refrigerated warehousing market in North America for meat, fish, and seafood, for dairy & frozen desserts, for fruits, vegetables, and beverages, for bakery and confectionery and for pharmaceutical products. Moreover, on basis of geography, the market is segregated into regions of North America, U.S., Canada, and Mexico.
Further, the market drivers and market challenges are also detailed in-depth that may help in determining the market growth perception. The main market driving force is the increasing demand for food safety, and the market challenges being the high energy consumption of the refrigerated products. The market trend shows that there is growing online purchase for frozen food, the rise in temperature-
