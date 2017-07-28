News By Tag
Healthcare Franchise Sees Rapid Growth in 2017
FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers adds 15 new locations, bringing the total to 251, with 73 new locations in 2017.
FYZICAL is the fastest growing franchise in healthcare, rising to the 6th largest physical therapy company in the United States, since 2013, with 236 locations (30 under construction)
The 15 new owners represent FYZICAL locations coming to: El Segundo, Mission Viejo, and Venice, California; Apopka, Interlachen, and Miramar, Florida; Marietta, Georgia; Rockville, Maryland; Brooklyn, New York; Portland, Oregon; Charleston, South Carolina; and Austin, and Frisco, Texas.
Each of these 15 new owners are tapping into a wealth of knowledge; from business principles and balance and vestibular therapy to a vast network of FYZICAL DPTs and MDs, who share treatment protocols and collaborate when solving complex patient issues. One of the newest FYZICAL Members is Susan Chalela of Daniel Island, SC. Not only is she able to tap into FYZICAL, everyone at FYZICAL benefits from her twenty plus years of experience and expertise. This growing network of business owners is creating the brain trust of human physiology experts.
Susan has a passion for healing, specializing in Ehlers-Danlos syndromes (one EDS symptom is overly flexible joints). "These EDS patients are in need of good treatment and management, throughout their lifetime. It is now a matter of education for the medical community so these patients receive proper treatment." Susan added, "Understanding this has strengthened my passion for opening this clinic, to share my lifetime knowledge of how to manage this."
In addition to Susan's unique contribution to the brain trust, FYZICAL has extended this opportunity to Audiologists, Neurologists, and Otolaryngologists (ENTs). By increasing the diversity of franchise owners, FYZICAL's brain trust has seen an exponential growth of knowledge on countless ways to heal patients and advance injury prevention efforts.
Passionate healers and clinic owners, like Susan, come at a critical time. With National Fall Prevention Awareness Month, just around the corner (September), the addition of these 15 new centers enhances FYZICAL's ability to educate the public on fall prevention and heal patients, desperately in need of balance and vestibular therapy. Find out more at https://fyzicalfranchise.com/
About FYZICAL
FYZICAL is the world's fastest growing healthcare franchise. FYZICAL is helping private practice owners achieve phenomenal success in the new age of healthcare and into the future, while remaining 100% independently owned with a revolutionary business model. From advanced balance therapies to medically-based fitness programs, patient referral systems, management strategies and marketing tools to generate additional lines of revenue, FYZICAL is helping private practice physical therapists, audiologists, otolaryngologists, neurologists and financiers secure their future. FYZICAL… Spelled Different Because We Are Different!
Media Contact
Joseph L. Loewy – Director, Public Relations
www.fyzicalfranchise.com
941.227.4122
***@fyzical.com
