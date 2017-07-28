 
News By Tag
* Physical Therapy
* Healthcare
* FYZICAL
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sarasota
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
July 2017
31302928

Healthcare Franchise Sees Rapid Growth in 2017

FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers adds 15 new locations, bringing the total to 251, with 73 new locations in 2017.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Physical Therapy
* Healthcare
* FYZICAL

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Sarasota - Florida - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

SARASOTA, Fla. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Franchise organization, FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers, continues its rapid expansion across America, adding 15 new locations, just this week. FYZICAL is a leader among America's fastest-growing private companies who, influence healthcare markets, redefine business through innovation, and drive technological and therapeutic advancements.

FYZICAL is the fastest growing franchise in healthcare, rising to the 6th largest physical therapy company in the United States, since 2013, with 236 locations (30 under construction), across 36 states. Adding the fifteen new locations brings the total to 251; 73 of those just this year! FYZICAL franchisees are experiencing tremendous success, while providing an unmatched quality of service to previously unserved or underserved patients. FYZICAL's franchisees are helping patients love their lives again.

The 15 new owners represent FYZICAL locations coming to: El Segundo, Mission Viejo, and Venice, California; Apopka, Interlachen, and Miramar, Florida; Marietta, Georgia; Rockville, Maryland; Brooklyn, New York; Portland, Oregon; Charleston, South Carolina; and Austin, and Frisco, Texas.

Each of these 15 new owners are tapping into a wealth of knowledge; from business principles and balance and vestibular therapy to a vast network of FYZICAL DPTs and MDs, who share treatment protocols and collaborate when solving complex patient issues. One of the newest FYZICAL Members is Susan Chalela of Daniel Island, SC. Not only is she able to tap into FYZICAL, everyone at FYZICAL benefits from her twenty plus years of experience and expertise. This growing network of business owners is creating the brain trust of human physiology experts.

Susan has a passion for healing, specializing in Ehlers-Danlos syndromes (one EDS symptom is overly flexible joints). "These EDS patients are in need of good treatment and management, throughout their lifetime. It is now a matter of education for the medical community so these patients receive proper treatment." Susan added, "Understanding this has strengthened my passion for opening this clinic, to share my lifetime knowledge of how to manage this."

In addition to Susan's unique contribution to the brain trust, FYZICAL has extended this opportunity to Audiologists, Neurologists, and Otolaryngologists (ENTs). By increasing the diversity of franchise owners, FYZICAL's brain trust has seen an exponential growth of knowledge on countless ways to heal patients and advance injury prevention efforts.

Passionate healers and clinic owners, like Susan, come at a critical time. With National Fall Prevention Awareness Month, just around the corner (September), the addition of these 15 new centers enhances FYZICAL's ability to educate the public on fall prevention and heal patients, desperately in need of balance and vestibular therapy. Find out more at https://fyzicalfranchise.com/news/

         -30-

About FYZICAL

FYZICAL is the world's fastest growing healthcare franchise. FYZICAL is helping private practice owners achieve phenomenal success in the new age of healthcare and into the future, while remaining 100% independently owned with a revolutionary business model. From advanced balance therapies to medically-based fitness programs, patient referral systems, management strategies and marketing tools to generate additional lines of revenue, FYZICAL is helping private practice physical therapists, audiologists, otolaryngologists, neurologists and financiers secure their future. FYZICAL… Spelled Different Because We Are Different!

Media Contact
Joseph L. Loewy – Director, Public Relations
www.fyzicalfranchise.com
941.227.4122
***@fyzical.com
End
Source:
Email:***@fyzical.com Email Verified
Tags:Physical Therapy, Healthcare, FYZICAL
Industry:Business
Location:Sarasota - Florida - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share