Starlight Homes Is Among The Few San Antonio Assisted Living Homes That Specializes In Memory Care
Starlight Homes Assisted Living in San Antonio is a facility with two locations that both specialize in memory care. The facility offers long term residential care for those suffering from Alzheimer's, dementia and other forms of memory loss.
While there are a number of nursing homes and residential care homes in and around the San Antonio region, not all of them specialize in care for those with memory loss. This type of care is particularly critical for the elderly who have developed dementia and/or Alzheimer's disease. While other facilities offer care for general residents, these specialized homes are dedicated to helping their residents to deal with the frustrations of memory loss. Starlight Homes offers structured care for residents that include around the clock supervision, while still providing residents with activities and freedom to live their lives as independently as possible given their memory impairments.
The facilities are located in Northern Hills Subdivision and Alamo Heights and offer a quiet, comfortable atmosphere that feels more like a home than a nursing home, which the facility says is important for those who suffer from memory loss. All staff members are experienced in caring for memory loss residents on some level, and they are required by Starlight Homes to maintain the education and training necessary to offer the highest level of care.
The facilities specialize in the unique challenges faced by residents with memory loss and encourages residents to care for themselves as much as possible. This helps the resident to feel more independent and gives them a bit of security in knowing that staff members are available should they need assistance. Those interested in learning more about the specialized care offered by Starlight Homes are encouraged to contact the facility by phone or via their website.
About Starlight Homes:
Andreen and Andre McDonald migrated to Texas from Jamaica several years ago. Mr. McDonald obtained his Masters of Engineering Degree and Mrs. McDonald holds a Bachelors of Business Administration degree with a major in Finance. The two manage both San Antonio locations and place strict importance on offering independent living as part of a structured routine. Starlight Homes was founded as a means of offering memory care that enables residents to maintain a level of freedom, while still enjoying the security and safety of a residential care home. Visit http://starlight4u.com for more information.
