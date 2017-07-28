News By Tag
CBRE's NRP-West Team Completes Riverlakes Village Sale in Bakersfield
CBRE's retail investment experts Voorhees, Fetrow and Brummer, along with Jimmy Slusher, Megan Wood, Matt Burson, Sean Heitzler, James Tyrrell and John Read, represented the seller, Crow Holdings Capital Real Estate (CHC-RE), a Dallas-based manager of private real estate funds. The buyer was Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT II, Inc.
According to Voorhees, "The yield premium in the secondary markets such as the Central Valley, is compelling for investors in today's low cap rate environment and Riverlakes Village's excellent grocery and restaurant sales, i.e. Chipotle, Steak and Grape's and Me-N-Ed's Pizza, demonstrate the quality of this location."
Built in 1997, Riverlakes Village consists of six parcels totaling 9.48 acres at the southeast corner of Coffee Road and Hageman Road. This intersection provides immediate access to the area's most established and affluent neighborhoods, which have an annual household income averaging nearly $100,000.
"Benefitting from grocery/pharmacy anchors, generating strong sales volumes from a convenient location in an affluent submarket, Riverlakes Village appealed to investor demand seeking strong real estate fundamentals,"
According to Voorhees, the CBRE team's marketing system distributed more than 594 offering memoranda to investors and brokers, and through the team's "managed bid" offer process, generated multiple offers to purchase the property.
The NRP-West team focuses exclusively on retail investment properties in the western states (including CA, OR, WA, ID, NV, MT, WY, UT, AZ, NM and HI). The team's ability to collaborate across CBRE's multi-discipline platform enhances the team's role as strategic advisors to western U.S. clients in the disposition and acquisition of retail properties and ensures the delivery of superior results in today's investment market. Long recognized as industry-leading investment experts, the NRP-West team continues to specialize in portfolio sales, anchored centers, strip centers, single-tenant assets, specialty retail projects, REO and Receivership assets and parcelized disposition strategy opportunities. Based in Orange County, Calif., the team consists of specialists with institutional and private client relationships, and leverages institutional quality knowledge and service across unparalleled access to private capital investors and the brokers who represent them, domestically and around the world. View listings: listings.nrpwest.com (http://listings.nrigwest.com/
About CBRE Group, Inc.
CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE CBG), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Los Angeles, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2015 revenue). The Company has more than 70,000 employees (excluding affiliates), and serves real estate investors and occupiers through more than 400 offices (excluding affiliates) worldwide. CBRE offers a broad range of integrated services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.
About Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT II, Inc.
Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT II, Inc. is a public non-traded real estate investment trust that seeks to acquire and manage well-occupied grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers having a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services, in strong demographic markets throughout the United States. For more information on the company, please visit the website at grocerycenterREIT2.com.
Nadja Brandt | CBRE
213.613.3627 | nadja.brandt@
***@monaghanpr.com
