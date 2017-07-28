News By Tag
Bavarian Inn Restaurant presents 'Purely Michigan Dinner' August 25
The Inn, supported by vendors like Grandpa Tiny's Farm, is teaming up with Founders Brewing Co. of Grand Rapids, Blake's Hard Cider Co. of Armada, and Herbruck's Poultry Ranch of Saranac to present dishes and beverages which exemplify fine dining in the Great Lakes State. Guests will have the opportunity to visit and share tasting notes with Founders and Blake's experts, and hear from guest speaker Mohamed Mousa from Herbruck's Poultry Ranch, a Michigan family-owned-
The starter course is Nam Sod Spring Roll and Southwestern Panna Cotta, accompanied by Founders "Rubaeus" Raspberry Ale and its Barrel Aged Stout along with Blake's "Wisteria" lavender, "The Tonic" ginger and cucumber, and "Black Phillip" cranberry and citrus infused ciders.
Next, a serving of "Eggs Four Ways," presented in Scotch, pickled, deviled, and smoked styles, accompanied by Founders "Rubaeus" Raspberry Ale.
Following a refreshing Blueray Blueberry sorbet, the entrée is Steak Au Poivre, served with Black Star Farms 2013 Pinot Noir from the Leelanau Peninsula.
The dessert course is Peach Kremeschnitte with caramel, served with a Blake's infused cider.
Cost for this special "Purely Michigan Dinner" event is $60 per person, which includes all food and listed beverages, tax, and gratuity. Reservations and prepayment are required. Reservations may be made by calling 1-800-BAVARIA or 989-652-9941. For more information, go to www.bavarianinn.com and view the calendar of events.
About Bavarian Inn
Celebrating 125 years of service in 2013, the Bavarian Inn Restaurant has become a Michigan landmark. Generations of diners, lodgers and tourists from around the globe have discovered true Bavarian hospitality thanks to Dorothy and her late husband William "Tiny" Zehnder. Guests experience the old-world European charm of the Bavarian Inn – whether it's the famous chicken dinners, fresh baked goods or Michigan's greatest selection of German beer. Bavarian Inn also prides itself on being one of the top consumers of Pure Michigan agricultural products. Nestled within a backdrop of authentic German architecture, a variety of shops and other fun activities, a trip to Frankenmuth would not be complete without a visit to the Bavarian Inn. Learn more at www.bavarianinn.com.
