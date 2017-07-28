 
Expansion continues at clixifix with another new hire

 
 
Claire Foster joins clixifix as Account Manager
Claire Foster joins clixifix as Account Manager
 
SPENNYMOOR, England - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- clixifix®, a digital solutions developer for the building and construction industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of another Account manager with immediate effect.

Introducing Claire Foster!  Claire has been brought on board to strengthen our Customer Account team and brings with her a wealth of knowledge.  Claire joins our team with over 17 years of experience within customer care and account management across retail, construction and finance.

Claire is also a small business owner and proudly runs her own floristry business catering in particular for funerals and weddings so absolutely understands the importance of excellent customer care and attention to detail.

This experience has shaped her approach to customer excellence and will be extended to all accounts under her management and guidance.  We are excited to welcome Claire to the team and wish them every success in her burgeoning clixifix® career.  Please feel free to connect with Claire and join us in welcoming her to the clixifix® team.

James Farrell, MD and Co-Founder of clixifix® said:

I am delighted to welcome Claire as we continue to expand our team.

She brings a wealth of experience and expertise and will add depth to our sales and marketing activities. She will be an integral part of developing long term, strategic relationships with existing and new clixifix® users as we continue to promote new approaches to Customer Care within the house building and Construction Sector.

In just 30 seconds, you can sign up for clixifix and quickly begin experiencing the benefits of a dedicated, purpose-built customer Care platform for House builders and Commercial Contractors.

You get a 30-day free trial and we have many excellent resources to help you determine if clixifix is the right solution for your business.

Let clixifix empower your team to Customer Care Excellence today…

NOTES TO EDITORS

About clixifix®: https://www.clixifix.com

clixifix® is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that allows house builders and Commercial Contractors to manager their customer care operations. The platform tracks defects and repairs in new homes and commercial buildings, from initial defect report through to resolution. Customer Care users can use the platform to assign repairs and defects to contractors and communicate with homeowners and clients through an online portal.

clixifix® is registered in England and Wales under company number 08039614 and have registered offices at Durhamgate Suite 1, Green Lane, Spennymoor DL16 6FY.

