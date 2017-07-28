 
Elkos Pens Launches Customized Pen

Elkos Pens proudly introduces customized pens that are brilliant for their usefulness and high visibility factor.
 
 
Tags:

Tags:
Ball Pen
Gel Pen
Sketch Pen

Industry:
Education

Location:
Kolkata - West Bengal - India

KOLKATA, India - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Elkos Pens   proudly introduces customized pens (http://www.elkospens.com/customize-pens.html) that are brilliant for their usefulness and high visibility factor.

"Our customized pens serve the purpose of satisfying the company's needs to promote the  brand as its marketing approach. They are effectual tool to endorse  your brand effectively as they can recall and encourage your customers to share a relationship with the company or at least help to account for the buzz created by the product." said Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager "Weunderstand that a pen that reflects your business brand should also bea good writing instrument which will proudly display your brand for a long time. Elkos customized products  has been launched to  facilitates your unique business requirements."

Elkos Pen has tremendous mass customization capabilities with which they deliver an unrivaled breadth and depth of customizable writing instruments with low minimum order quantities that meet the low-volume needs of small businesses too.

Elkos pens   now offers selection of high-quality customizedproducts  that includes a wide variety of ball pens, gel pens and glitter gel pens.With its wide range of pens and various Customization options Elkos customized  pens is the best choice in  today's competitive market.

About the company
Elkos pens has a long standing reputation for building the most reliable writing instruments and this is clearly evident in the entire line of Elkos products:ball pens, gel pens, glitter gel pen,and sketch pens.ELKOS Pens has been certified by the standards of ISO 9001:2008(QMS), awarded the prestigious Government of India registered One Star EXPORT HOUSE & has a distinguished honors of being stationery partners in reputed Indian educational institutes like IIT's & IIM's.

=======================================================

Company Name : Elkos Pens Limited

Address 16 Strand Road, Diamond Heritage,

10th Floor, Office No : 1015A,

Kolkata - 700 001

West Bengal, India

Url : http://www.elkospens.com/

Contact
Elkos Pens Limited
***@elkospens.com
Source:ELKOS PENS LIMITED
Email:***@elkospens.com
Posted By:***@elkospens.com Email Verified
Tags:Ball Pen, Gel Pen, Sketch Pen
Industry:Education
Location:Kolkata - West Bengal - India
