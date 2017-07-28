News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Elkos Pens Launches Customized Pen
Elkos Pens proudly introduces customized pens that are brilliant for their usefulness and high visibility factor.
"Our customized pens serve the purpose of satisfying the company's needs to promote the brand as its marketing approach. They are effectual tool to endorse your brand effectively as they can recall and encourage your customers to share a relationship with the company or at least help to account for the buzz created by the product." said Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager "Weunderstand that a pen that reflects your business brand should also bea good writing instrument which will proudly display your brand for a long time. Elkos customized products has been launched to facilitates your unique business requirements."
Elkos Pen has tremendous mass customization capabilities with which they deliver an unrivaled breadth and depth of customizable writing instruments with low minimum order quantities that meet the low-volume needs of small businesses too.
Elkos pens now offers selection of high-quality customizedproducts that includes a wide variety of ball pens, gel pens and glitter gel pens.With its wide range of pens and various Customization options Elkos customized pens is the best choice in today's competitive market.
About the company
Elkos pens has a long standing reputation for building the most reliable writing instruments and this is clearly evident in the entire line of Elkos products:ball pens, gel pens, glitter gel pen,and sketch pens.ELKOS Pens has been certified by the standards of ISO 9001:2008(QMS)
=======================================================
Company Name : Elkos Pens Limited
Address 16 Strand Road, Diamond Heritage,
10th Floor, Office No : 1015A,
Kolkata - 700 001
West Bengal, India
Url : http://www.elkospens.com/
Contact
Elkos Pens Limited
***@elkospens.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse