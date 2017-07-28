News By Tag
SoftDEL launches BACnet stack with protocol revision 18
SoftDEL expands its BACnet stack portfolio by making a state-of-the-art BACnet stack with protocol revision 18 available to OEMs within building automation ecosystem
The BACnet stack with PR-18 supports most of objects as defined in BACnet standard; including network port objects, lighting objects, etc. This will help building automation OEMs to make their controllers advanced or even it can act as a reference to their future in-house R&D and Proof of Concepts initiatives.
SoftDEL will soon be launching a PR-19 compliant BACnet stack.
Quick about SoftDEL offerings in BACnet -
SoftDEL offers a royalty free, intelligent, and customizable BACnet stack library to building automation OEMs. Our value-add services include BACnet training and consulting, stack integration, testing and porting to target device application/
About SoftDEL -
SoftDEL is a specialized technology company that partners with global industry players to engineer smart and connected products to power the "Internet of Things (IoT)". Headquartered in Stamford, CT, USA, with offices in Japan, Germany, Singapore, and India, SoftDEL's dedicated team of 150+ professionals provide software products, engineering services, and product design consulting across various service lines including Building Automation, Smart Lighting, Industrial Automation, and Automotive. www.softdel.com
Shriganesh Shurpali
info@softdel.com
