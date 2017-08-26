News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Cheltenham Vegan Fair 26th August 2017
Cheltenham Vegan Fair set to be biggest yet as number of vegans in UK reaches half a million.
"This year's Cheltenham Vegan Fair will be our biggest yet," said Hannah Lawrence who is organising the event with Charlie Johnson. "We are delighted to be holding the Fair in the beautiful town hall, with lots more space for our visitors and stallholders. There was huge interest and support for the event last year and we are looking forward to a busy day. We will have around 60 stalls selling everything from delicious vegan cakes and street food to ethical and organic clothing and gifts. There will also be several talks about veganism and related topics, as well as fun activities for children. There will be free samples too and goodie bags for the first 100 people through the door."
The Cheltenham Vegan Fair comes at a time when veganism is becoming increasingly popular. Figures from The Vegan Society suggest there has been a 350% rise in the number of British vegans in the past decade, with around half a million people in the UK now eating a vegan diet. The vegan way of life, embracing an animal-free diet and avoiding exploitation of animals, has many high-profile supporters including Bill Gates and former US president Bill Clinton, and celebrities Ellie Goulding, Ellen Page, Evanna Lynch and Brad Pitt.
"Veganism is becoming much more mainstream, and shedding its image of being a bit quirky," added Hannah. "At the Cheltenham Vegan Fair, we will be raising awareness of how a vegan diet can be nutritious, delicious and fun, as well as being ethically sound, compassionate and sustainable. One of the concerns often cited about veganism is how to get enough nutrition from a purely plant based diet. We will be putting on various talks that address this issue, with advice on providing a healthy vegan diet for both adults and children."
Among the stallholders at the Cheltenham Vegan Fair will be Gail Dunsbee, founder of Monmouth based company Hempish, which specialises in products made from hemp including body care products, soap, food, clothing and bags. "This will be my third time at the Cheltenham Vegan Fair. It is a well organised event with a fantastic atmosphere. It is exciting to see the increase in popularity of veganism, particularly among young people. Over recent years we have seen the younger generation becoming more discerning about food, where it comes from and the whole issue of animal welfare. I became a vegan in the 1980s. It is so much easier now to access vegan foods, with many products available in supermarkets. One of the things I love about vegan fairs is having the chance to talk to people about being vegan, the foods we eat, health and sustainability."
A number of stallholders will be travelling to the Cheltenham Vegan Fair from other parts of the country, including artist Angela Tubb from Wear Your Voice, based in Barnsley, South Yorkshire. She will be selling her ethically produced T-shirts with hand-painted designs. "We were at the event last year and there was a really nice mix of people there. Our clothing is all about spreading the vegan message. A lot of people coming to these events are new to veganism, although they may already be vegetarians, and it is a chance to talk to them and help them realise how being a vegan could work for them."
Other sellers include Fabrikk with vegan handbags and hats, Liha Beauty with vegan skincare and Hartpury Soap Company. There will be a wide range of food stalls includes Flamingos Vegan Bakery, Peace and Bake, The Vegan Pizza Company, The Naturally Vegan Cheese Company, Sharaf Natural Health Foods, Greens Vegan Catering and Mex it Up, serving vegan Mexican street food. There will also be vegan hotdogs from VDOGS, raw chocolate from Cococaravan and delicious frozen yoghurt and smoothies from Go with the Fro.
Visitors to the Cheltenham Vegan Fair will have a chance to learn more about veganism from stallholders including Wiltshire Vegan Outreach, Friends of the Earth, Viva! Animal Equality, Gloucestershire Animal Save and Dean Farm Trust.
"We are delighted that the Cheltenham Vegan Fair has chosen to donate its profits to our charity," said Mary Frankland, Founder and Director of the Dean Farm Trust. "The money will greatly help with the costs of our animal care and welfare. We offer a sanctuary for animals that have been ill-treated or neglected and we provide information and advice which can help people make informed choices about living a life that is compassionate and cruelty free. The vegan lifestyle is at the heart of our philosophy."
For all enquiries about the Cheltenham Vegan Fair, please contact Hannah Lawrence via email at cheltveganfair@
Notes for Editors
1. For more information please see www.Cheltenhamveganfair.co.uk or www.facebook.com/
2. For enquiries about the event, please contact organiser Hannah Lawrence at cheltveganfair@
3. Selection of photos attached from last year's Cheltenham Vegan Fair and from vegan stallholders.
4. Press release issued by www.ndmedia.co.uk
Ends
Contact
cheltveganfair@
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse