AIDF To Host Global Debate On Improving Disaster Relief And Development
Sustainable and innovative solutions in emergency communication, humanitarian logistics, health & WASH and financial inclusion are fundamental for the successful achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. Hosted by the Aid & International Development Forum (AIDF), the Global Disaster Relief & Development Summit aims to examine disaster response activities to recent global emergencies and get insight into innovative solutions that can help implement technically sound humanitarian and development assistance. The conference presents two days full of learning, interactive sessions, topic-specific discussions, themed roundtables and opportunities for cross-sector collaboration.
"AIDF provides a productive and collaborative environment to discuss, debate and problem-solve global issues surrounding humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations worldwide" - John Anderson, CEO, World Panel Inc.
Over 70 key practitioners and expert speakers will discuss challenges and opportunities surrounding aid delivery and development strategy internationally. An opening keynote address will be given by Christopher Smith, Director of Individual Assistance, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Day one at the Summit will offer an update on emergency procurement strategy, best practice and innovations in humanitarian logistics and field operations. Participants will once again take part in a virtual disaster response simulation which recreates post-crisis supply chain challenges for humanitarian and development professionals. The day will conclude with a panel discussion on the future of humanitarian funding and alternative means of financing aid and development programmes. Amongst others, on day one, participants will get to hear from Bobby McCane, Head of Contracting, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA); Kenny Cheung, Chief of Procurement, World Bank Group; Vimlendra Sharan, Director, Liaison Office for North America, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO); Anna Spindler, Head of Supply Chain Management Logistics Service, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and Paolo Sison, Director, Innovative Finance, Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance.
On the second day participants will get a chance to look into innovations and technologies that support health Sustainable Development Goals and emergency Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) practices. It will also explore latest trends in data and ICT with a focus on emergency communication and payment applications as tools for effective financial relief delivery. The closing panel will look at how effective partnerships for aid and development programmes can be successfully achieved. On day two, some of the expert panellists includeDr Ciro Ugarte, Director, Health Emergencies, Pan American Health Organization, World Health Organization (WHO); Ugochi Daniels, Chief of Humanitarian Response, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA); Joseph Burton, Counselor for Technology and Security Policy, U.S. Department of State; Dr Jordan Tappero, Senior Advisor, Center for Global Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); Keith Kall, Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships, World Vision USA and Henri Dommel, Director, Financial Inclusion, United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).
A selected number of mobile applications that support disaster response and global development will be displayed at the Planet of the Apps in the exhibition and networking area during both days of the Global Disaster Relief & Development Summit. To nominate your app please email Alina O'Keeffe at marketing@aidforum.org
Participants of the conference will benefit from unparalleled networking opportunities with humanitarian leaders, business leaders and representatives from NGOs, government and UN bodies. They will also get a chance to discover new initiatives, programme updates and practical advice, as well as foster existing relationships and establish new partnerships.
For more information or to reserve your place at the Summit, please visit http://disaster-
Alina O'Keeffe, Head of Marketing
marketing@aidforum.org
