Europlus Direct optimises efficiency and improves customer service with Microsoft Dynamics NAV
International IT Support Company increases visibility and improves customer service through the fast deployment of ERP solution from The NAV People
Rob Goodair, IT Director at Europlus Direct explains; 'From the initial conversation with The NAV People it was clear they understood what we required and they were able to outline the options available and the associated costs. With the information and direction they provided, we were able to turn around the project, going live within 6 weeks.'
Information is now shared quickly and accurately throughout the business, enabling finance to invoice according to the customer's preference, be it multiple invoices or multiple lines on one invoice and in one currency.
Since deploying the optimised Dynamics NAV solution, Europlus Direct has continued to evolve their systems and currently has a customer portal in development, which when launched will deliver 24x7 account access to customers. The portal will allow customers to manage orders, renewal requests and complete transactions online at a time convenient to them.
Ian Humphries, Managing & Product Director at The NAV People commented; 'Microsoft Dynamics NAV is an incredibly flexible solution that can work for virtually every business environment and industry. Understanding the customer's requirements is the key to successfully delivering a project in a transparent and cost effective manner. Europlus Direct had clear objectives and since deployment have continued to gain more functionality from their solution and achieve even greater business benefits.'
A copy of the full Europlus Direct case study can be found at: https://thenavpeople.com/
About Europlus Direct
As specialists in supplying Lenovo and IBM IT support, Software Services and Maintenance Contracts since 2004, Europlus Direct know how integral your IT system is to your business. That's why a commitment to protect your hardware and software assets is at the heart of theirs. Their commitment to supporting customers' businesses has seen Europlus Direct become certified Lenovo specialists and a market-leading outsourced sales and marketing operation for IBM Global Services, supplying IBM Maintenance Options and ServiceSuite to IBM business partners, distributors and end-users across the globe.
With offices in the UK, Australia, and now in the USA, Europlus Direct are globally present to supply 120 countries with IBM and Lenovo maintenance services.
For more information visit: Europlus Direct; www.europlusdirect.com
About The NAV People
The NAV People started trading in the UK in 2009 and the business has grown through word of mouth. They are now the country's no.1 reseller who solely concentrate on Microsoft Dynamics NAV. The NAV People set out to create a company with simple but really important aims; treat customers fairly, provide value for money and make them happy, while treating staff as members of an exceptional family and not merely employees.
The aims of The NAV People are what everyone should expect from a partner in business, a high level of expertise, amazing product innovation and the absolute best standard of customer service. The NAV People believe fairness is the key to good business and profit is the end result of successful business relationships, not a goal to aim for.
The NAV People operate from three locations in the UK; Newbury,Derby and Manchester and also have a US corporate office in Las Vegas. For anyone who is looking for a committed, friendly and knowledgeable reseller of Microsoft Dynamics NAV, The NAV People are the ideal partner. For more information:
