Polyfluoro ltd develops rarest polymer substance - ePTFE membranes
Polyfluoro ltd spends one year developing ePTFE membranes. The dedication and hardwork pays off as it becomes one of the few producers of the component.
Polyfluoro Ltd expertise in manufacturing of polymer & plastic components, is based in Bangalore, India and has its operations across the globe.
"Expanded PTFE as a technology is obscure but demand for this product is so huge that few companies who have championed the art of developing it have been able to drive the market and some might say even the price too. Engineers at polyfluoro have dedicated last one year into catering perfect ePTFE membranes, as we saw it as a key growth area within the PTFE space." Opined Adirath sethi, Director Polyfluoro ltd.
Firm is also on the expansion drive, as it is looking to open several manufacturing units worldwide.
