August 2017





Polyfluoro ltd develops rarest polymer substance - ePTFE membranes

Polyfluoro ltd spends one year developing ePTFE membranes. The dedication and hardwork pays off as it becomes one of the few producers of the component.
 
BENGALURU, India - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- In the recent developments in polymer & plastic industry in India, Polyfluoro ltd achieves yet another remarkable feet. It has become one of the  pioneers in developing the ePTFE membranes.

Polyfluoro Ltd expertise in manufacturing of polymer & plastic components, is based in Bangalore, India and has its operations across the globe.

"Expanded PTFE as a technology is obscure but demand for this product is so huge that few companies who have championed the art of developing it have been able to drive the market and some might say even the price too. Engineers at polyfluoro have dedicated last one year into catering perfect ePTFE membranes, as we saw it as a key growth area within the PTFE space." Opined Adirath sethi, Director Polyfluoro ltd.

Firm is also on the expansion drive, as it is looking to open several manufacturing units worldwide.

For more news and updates on polyfluoro ltd, check out their blog section. Also, connect with them through Facebook, twitter & LinkedIn

Visit https://www.polyfluoroltd.com for more details

Hanamantray Pasodi
