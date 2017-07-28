News By Tag
Italian Company Aurum Julii Brings 4.0 Technology to Saffron Farming
The organic saffron producer presented its automation projects at the 3rd International Conference on 4th Industrial Revolution in Teheran
To extend automation even further, Aurum Julii is currently working with the Polytechnic University of Turin and the University of Cagliari on a harvesting robot and a fluid power system that separates petals from pistils and stigmas.
"The time is right for saffron to embrace new technologies, just like grapevine and corn did before it," said Aurum Julii's president Luigi Campello. "Our goal is to reduce the labor and stress of the operators and obtain the purest quality saffron, while respecting the natural growing process of the crop."
In July, Aurum Julii took part in the 3rd International Conference on Fourth Industrial Revolution in Teheran, where Mr. Campello presented the company's four projects currently under development:
Currently, 90% of saffron worldwide comes from Iran, where the spice is part of the cultural heritage and a common subject of scientific research.
"Iran is the undisputed leader of the saffron industry, so it was a great honor for us to be there," said Aurum Julii's CEO Andrea Finco. "The most exciting part was to discover how growers from all around the world share a common desire to deliver a superior quality product and understand that technology plays a crucial role in it."
ABOUT AURUM JULII
Aurum Julii (http://www.aurumjulii.com/
