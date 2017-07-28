 
Italian Company Aurum Julii Brings 4.0 Technology to Saffron Farming

The organic saffron producer presented its automation projects at the 3rd International Conference on 4th Industrial Revolution in Teheran
 
 
PORDENONE, Italy - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- In the north-east corner of Italy, saffron producer Aurum Julii combines 4.0 technology and tradition to automate the farming process of one of the most labor-intensive crops. The company recently implemented a transplanting machine that is equipped with a hydraulic gear that can place saffron bulbs at a constant depth and with perfect alignment. Once it is fully automated, the transplanter (the first of its kind in Italy) will also be able to collect bulbs directly from a container, thereby optimizing land use and dramatically reducing the time and manual intervention needed.

To extend automation even further, Aurum Julii is currently working with the Polytechnic University of Turin and the University of Cagliari on a harvesting robot and a fluid power system that separates petals from pistils and stigmas.

"The time is right for saffron to embrace new technologies, just like grapevine and corn did before it," said Aurum Julii's president Luigi Campello. "Our goal is to reduce the labor and stress of the operators and obtain the purest quality saffron, while respecting the natural growing process of the crop."

In July, Aurum Julii took part in the 3rd International Conference on Fourth Industrial Revolution in Teheran, where Mr. Campello presented the company's four projects currently under development: an automatic seeder, an innovativeprocess for cutting and harvesting flowers, a fluid power system that separates the stigmas from the rest of the flowers, and a desiccating oven that is specifically designed for saffron.

Currently, 90% of saffron worldwide comes from Iran, where the spice is part of the cultural heritage and a common subject of scientific research.

"Iran is the undisputed leader of the saffron industry, so it was a great honor for us to be there," said Aurum Julii's CEO Andrea Finco. "The most exciting part was to discover how growers from all around the world share a common desire to deliver a superior quality product and understand that technology plays a crucial role in it."

ABOUT AURUM JULII

Aurum Julii (http://www.aurumjulii.com/) produces premium quality organic saffron for the B2B and B2C markets and is based in the north-east Italian region of Friuli Venezia Giulia. Ever since it was established in 2015, Aurum Julii's mission has been to apply 4.0 technology to scale saffron production while maintaining very high-quality standards. The company is currently working on various projects and partnerships for fostering innovation and increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of the spice.

For further information, please visit www.aurumjulii.com or contact Marketing and Communications manager Francesca Orlando.

