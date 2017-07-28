Eyeweb Welcomes Brit McKeever to the Team

News By Tag
Hull is this years City of Culture, with many celebrating its diverse backgrounds and unique culture. Eyeweb, located in the heart of Hessle, is no different.
Enter, Britni McKeever. Brit, is a born and bred Canadian from the western province of Alberta. Recently, she moved to Hull to be with her English husband and begin their life together. Brit has an extensive background in marketing that began in 2008. She has worked for several industries, giving her a broad knowledge of business and how to market each one. Brit has accomplished many achievements in her career, the most recent was winning a trip to abroad for her entry to a marketing campaign last year. Being an effective self starter, Brit plans to bring her vast experience and love for business to Eyewebs team, helping them continue to expand exponentially.
Brit has already laid out several initiatives to some of her new clients at Eyeweb. She looks forward to networking on behalf of Eyeweb, expanding Eyewebs brand and most importantly being the go to for all of Eyeweb's and its clients marketing needs. Eyeweb welcomes Brit and is very excited to have her on board. They look forward to seeing how her cultural mix will benefit the team and can't wait to roll out her diverse ideas!
