AirGMS – Innovative Software Making Big Breaks in Airbnb Management

Airbnb vacation rental software

Contact

AirGMS

***@airgms.com AirGMS

End

-- AirGMS is a tool that managed to take on the market by a storm. Introduced in 2015, it's quickly becoming the Canada's most efficient technology behind Airbnb's hosts. The software was initially developed to optimize the management for BnBCare which was a small company for Airbnb management in Vancouver in Canada. AirGMS Technologies, however, formulated a brand new business venture and, as such, they introduced it as a valid product in the 2016 market place.Since then, the software transitioned in new businesses and it managed to acquire customers in more than 49 countries. It currently has around 4000 properties listed on Airbnb throughout the entire world. It employs 22 people under the leadership Igor Kostin (CTO) and Ivan Levchenko (CEO). In their desire to grow their business, the company is seeking management capabilities under other vacation websites as well.The approach of the software is one which places the focus on taking over the jobs which demands urgent attention. Examples include email answering, screening the potential guest and determining compliance with the requirements, answering general questions once you have your booking completed and so forth. Hosts are additionally penalized with a lower ranking on Airbnb when they do not respond to an email within the first hour which makes this particular provision very appreciated.If you've noticed that a host on Airbnb replies incredibly quickly to your queries, this is likely due to the fact that he uses the services of a software just like AirGMS. The source of this particular efficiency is quite simple – people start to employ additional help with everything ranging from potential guest communication to assistance with cleaning management. AirGMS, on the other hand, takes pride in being an innovative software which automates all the Airbnb actions with pre-designed responses for guests alongside operational tasks, popup notifications, and message templates for every occasion.The AirGMS CEO speaks passionately and with a lot of optimism about the overall possibilities as well as the significantly untapped area of Airbnb services. As he likes to say, "The sky is the limit. There are so many hosts out there yet to find out about the efficient services that we can offer – we look forward to working with more and more Airbnb hosts in the future".So, the next time you get a quick response, it might just be yet another host taking advantage of comprehensive management technology. For more information, visit the website: