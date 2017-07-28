News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Masai Mara Safaris, Trips & Budget Tours Packages Maasai Mara
Maasai Mara Game Reserve, an undisputed paradise for the sheer quantity and variety of wildlife as well as the annual Great Wildebeest Migration.The Seventh Wonder of the World
Masai Mara Game Reserve.
Exclusive use of Vehicle and Driver Guide.
On our road safari tours we use either 7 passenger safari minibus or 4x4 Land Cruiser at a supplementary cost.
Tours depart any day of the week as desired by traveler(s).
Tour price depends on The Season / level of accommodation / Number of Persons traveling together/ Vehicle Type.
ITINERARY:
Day 1. Maasai Mara Game Reserve.
Depart Nairobi in the morning and drive through the floor of the rift valley climbing the western rim and cross the loita plains to arrive Maasai Mara Game Reserve in time for lunch. Afternoon game drive inside the park. Dinner and overnight at Lodge / Tented Camp.
Approx Transit time: 5.5 hrs
Meal plan: {L,D}
Day 2. Maasai Mara Safari
Breakfast and leave with picnic lunches for a full day game drive inside the Park. Search for Wild game black manned lion for which Mara is famous for, cheetah, buffalo, wildebeest, zebra, leopard, grants gazelle are quite common, even the rare rhino might come out of the thicket for you, hyenas are plentiful, Extend your drive to the hippo point where schools of hippo submerge on the approach of vehicles only to surface seconds later to shot and gamble their displeasure as the crocodiles sunbathe on the river banks mouths agape. Between meals there is optional visit to the Maasai villages for an insight to their culture if clients so wish. Meals and overnight at Lodge / Tented Camp.
Meal plan: {B,L,D}
Day 3. Nairobi
Morning game drive and return for breakfast. Depart with game viewing en route arriving Nairobi in the afternoon.
Approx Transit time: 5.5 hrs
Meal plan: {B}
End of Tour.
3 Days Masai Mara Safari/Tour Price based on 2 persons traveling together:
USD485 per person staying at Mara Sidai Camp.
USD545 per person staying at Ol Moran Tented Camp.
USD610 per person staying at Kimana Mara Camp.
USD620 per person staying at Sentrim Mara Camp.
USD645 per person staying at Mara Sopa Lodge / Mara Leisure Tented Camp.
USD800 per person staying at Mara River Camp.
USD880 per person staying at Ashnil Mara Camp / Sarova Mara Game Camp.
USD895 per person staying at Tipilikwani Mara Camp.
USD915 per person staying at Mara Serena Safari Lodge.
Optional Activities Include:
Hot air balloon Safari: USD 480 per person
Visit to a local Maasai village: USD 30 per person
Inclusive in Safari Cost:
Airport transfers
Transportation in 4x4 Van fitted with HF Radio communication and pop-up roof for easy viewing and photographing
Full board accommodation on safari
All park entrance fees and government taxes
Services of English speaking skilled and experienced driver/guide
Extensive game drives in the national parks
1L bottle mineral water per person per day on game drives
Flying doctors emergency evacuation services
Exclusive in Safari Cost:
Hotel Accommodation before and after Tour
Airport departure Tax
visa fee
Driver/guide gratuities
Laundry
Personal Toiletries
Alcoholic drinks
Beverages
Domestic Flights
International flights (from/to home)
Tips (tipping guideline US$10.00 pp per day)
Personal items guideline US$10.00 pp per day)
Personal items Tips (tipping, souvenirs, travel insurance, visa fees, etc.)
Drinks.
Our Email : info@beyondworldexplorers.com
Website : http://www.beyondworldexplorers.com
Contact
Beyond World Explorers.
Francis Muthui
info@beyondworldexplorers.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse