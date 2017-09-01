Hop Skip Jump and Twist - Move Your Hips

 
NOTTING HILL, England - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Worldwide release: September 1st 2017

This brand new pre release entitled 'You Can Feel It'' is a jump up track with a boomtown live vocal dropping against a fiery futuristic drum & bass, set to enhance any club night as Ecko delivers his soulful message of increase your vibration. This tight, roller pushes the boundary and makes a strong impression as taken from his forthcoming debut album Pro Misses.

This piece follows Ecko's 2016 summer smash 'Fire In My Heart', upgrading his arrangement and production skills as well as his truly smooth and sparse vocal. DJ's have been drawing for both the A and B side cuts, giving a set a fine tuned tump and a bag of rewinds!

Ecko sets the scene, with a heavy b-line and top line synths which compliment the vocal while giving room for the MC's to chat over the top for the floor staying committed to his early Hip Hop and Jungle patterns.

'You Can Feel It' is a sexy and energetic stomper. Opening with the vocal fire line set to the hi octave synth before dropping into a strong dub then breaking back down to a rolling drum and bass with course sci fi style chords and sliky string section which then drops into a very heavy rolling drum and bass.

Ecko: Delivering a strong message vocally, on drums, bass and synths making it hard to keep still at any point. A must for your set.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbXSDHaUt_A

