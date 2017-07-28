News By Tag
TargetBay Can Integrate With Shopify Now!
TargetBay Can Integrate With Shopify Now To Provide eCommerce Personalization Service At A Reasonable Cost.
TargetBay has four different tools which help online store owners to build user generated content on their website, send out personalized emails to targeted customer database, trigger behavioral popup to stop shopping cart abandonment or to increase cart value as well as provide intelligent product recommendation based on customer's digital footprint within the eCommerce website.
The tool is designed to build organic traffic on the website as well as improve user engagement and conversions. When the TargetBay team realized the potential of their product through the success of their Magento clients responded, they had to make their next strategic move to reach out to a wider audience who would embrace the eCommerce product.
TargetBay CEO Sathish Kumar Mariappan stated " I truly believe the Shopify community is filled with passionate eCommerce store owners who can benefit the most with our products." This pushed them to integrate TargetBay with Shopify and open out their tool to passionate eCommerce owners out there.
About TargetBay
TargetBay is an eCommerce personalization Saas tool. It is built by a team of eCommerce experts who believes in providing sophisticated revenue generating solution affordable price. If you are an eCommerce store running on Magento or Shopify, try them out to understand the true power of personalization and user generated content!
