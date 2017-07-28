 
TargetBay Can Integrate With Shopify Now!

TargetBay Can Integrate With Shopify Now To Provide eCommerce Personalization Service At A Reasonable Cost.
 
 
Personalized Email Marketing
Personalized Email Marketing
 
ATLANTA - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- TargetBay is an eCommerce personalization tool built to empower online stores with data and tools needed to improve sales and customer engagement. The product was launched earlier this year, but only for the Magento platform.

TargetBay has four different tools which help online store owners to build user generated content on their website, send out personalized emails to targeted customer database, trigger behavioral popup to stop shopping cart abandonment or to increase cart value as well as provide intelligent product recommendation based on customer's digital footprint within the eCommerce website.

The tool is designed to build organic traffic on the website as well as improve user engagement and conversions. When the TargetBay team realized the potential of their product through the success of their Magento clients responded, they had to make their next strategic move to reach out to a wider audience who would embrace the eCommerce product.

TargetBay CEO Sathish Kumar Mariappan stated " I truly believe the Shopify community is filled with passionate eCommerce store owners who can benefit the most with our products." This pushed them to integrate TargetBay with Shopify and open out their tool to passionate eCommerce owners out there.

Looking at their Capterra review (http://www.capterra.com/p/159841/TargetBay/) one of their clients has stated "The features are countless. So many different templates, very easy to use. I did a lot of research on these review sites and found Target Bay to be top notch."  We believe the TargetBay eCommerce personalization tool is a valuable addition to the Shopify platform. They also offer free plans with limited features to let you try it before taking the leap.

About TargetBay
TargetBay is an eCommerce personalization Saas tool. It is built by a team of eCommerce experts who believes in providing sophisticated revenue generating solution affordable price. If you are an eCommerce store running on Magento or Shopify, try them out to understand the true power of personalization and user generated content!

Contact

TargetBay
3400 Peachtree Road NE,
Suite 939, Atlanta,
GA 30326
P: (404) 903-514

Visit: https://targetbay.com/

