Bucharest-Find top Places to visit in Bucharest - cheapflighto
Bucharest – is the capital and one of the most popular city in Romania.
Best time to visit Bucharest – is from May to June when it is warm , however it might fall down so one thing to keep in mind is to carry few woolen clothes , during winters there are days when you can experience sun at all however during this period ne can experience skiing as an outdoor activity
Peak Season –June to August, summertime is the best time to go sun is bright, days are too long and everyone enjoys outdoor activities at their best
Off Season – December to February temperature is freezing days are too short days are short one can travel, if someone likes winter, in this season one can probably get cheap flights to Oslo .
Places to visit –
• Bucharest Party ON
• Herastrau Park
• Carol Park (Liberty Park)
• Holocaust Memorial
• Village Museum
• Spring Palace
• Stavropoleos Church
• Patriarchal Cathedral
• Radu Voda Monastery
All this information will for sure come handy to plan the trip to Bucharest well in time.
Getting around in Bucharest - Tourist in the city can travel through different modes they can opt for local bus, ferry, tram , metro . Individual can also opt for Bucharest pass .
If an individual plans the tour in the advance then one can choose cheap flights to Bucharest .In order to get low coast airline to Bucharest , individual has to check on the wen and can call the airline to know more details about the same as well to check for how long the deal will be available .
