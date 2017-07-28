College management system | Campus management software -Elvis Erp

College management system or campus management software - Elvis Education College Erp a complete college management software and college ERP

--Elvis College management system ERP is a complete management system that adapts to the workflows and processes of a college. This solution includes the powerful College learning management system which provides a platform where it creates a collaborative environment with students and faculties.For the college administration Elvis college management system provides a complete management solution which includes manage college system, control all college activities, monitor staff and student process etc. For a faculty Elvis provides a complete solution to prepare class & exam timetables, conduct tests, calculate marks, prepare various reports, sending SMS alerts and emails.Also Elvis ERP helps to view and print report of students overall performance, attendance. All these are at your finger tip or a click away. Elvis College management system helps collages to keep there information secure and manage the institution procedure easier.Elvis campus management software can manage multiple campus of same institution or college. This can manage hourly and daily attendance of a student. Elvis can also monitor student late come status and can inform parent through SMS.Campus management software of Elvis will monitor a student life cycle from his admission in college to his placement. Campus management system will take care of student fees, course, exams, marks etc. This will smooth the work of teaching and non teaching staff of a college to manage student.As the world grows faster, we all need to improve and modernize ourselves to be part of this growth. And each one of us can do a lot to add up something more to this overall growth of the world. All we need to do is just to be the best. That is what Elvis ERP meant for. Elvis is one of the best Enterprise Solutions offered by the Aries Estrrado Technologies Private Limited (Aries Estrrado). We help you to do your job in the best possible way so as to get a better result regardless of the industry involved- either Education or Financial Management and even more.For example, if you are an entrepreneur, we enable you to assemble each one of your business functions into a single unified platform and hence to reduce the time, cost and man power you spend on doing these works without an ERP like Elvis. We'll help you to collect, store, manage, coordinate and interpret all the data related to your business activities and these data will be accessible for you at anytime on your fingertip. The best part with us is we provide User Privileges which enable you to assign task for each one of your company by safeguarding all your confidential data and even this will help your employees to perform better without spending much time or energy on their tasks. Overall, we offer you the best performance.