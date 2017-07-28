 
Corporate Media: Redefining the Bespoke Product Industry

 
 
Tags:

Tags:
Personalised Merchandise
Bespoke

Industry:
Business

Location:
Edinburgh - Scotland

Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The corporate world has seen its fair share of changes from generation to generation. Steam engines gave rise to mass production, while the invention of semiconductors spurred the age of computing and electronics. Now, the rise of big data and cloud computing led to the growth of customization and a new trend in the corporate world—the bespoke product industry.

Back then, bespoke is a term used exclusively to refer to a piece of clothing that is custom-made. Gentlemen who want a suit that fits their body perfectly would get a tailored, bespoke suit instead of one off the rack. Nowadays, this trend has moved beyond suits and affected much of the global economy.

Personalization is the name of the game, and the concepts "made-to-order" and "on-demand" have become one of the main driving forces of today's economy. For instance, it's a popular concept nowadays that everything we own should embody our unique personality—from the clothes we wear, the gadgets we use, up until our day-to-day lifestyle.

Apple has turned selling smartphones into promoting a distinct lifestyle for its users. Amazon beats brick-and-mortar stores by taking the hassle out of shopping and pushing convenience to the forefront of the retail industry. Uber has also rallied the on-demand industry by allowing users to take control of their daily commute.

These startups did more than disrupt the status quo of mass-produced goods and services, as they have influenced consumer spending habits by empowering users to a choice, instead of forcing them to buy something they don't like simply because others also have it.

The bespoke movement has made the product industry better by giving people a taste for good things, which resulted in products in the market being manufactured in better quality and higher variety. The bespoke product industry is booming, and this trend will continue to affect the economy and improve the market.Visithttps://cm-brand.co.uk/

