Corporate Media: Redefining the Bespoke Product Industry
Back then, bespoke is a term used exclusively to refer to a piece of clothing that is custom-made. Gentlemen who want a suit that fits their body perfectly would get a tailored, bespoke suit instead of one off the rack. Nowadays, this trend has moved beyond suits and affected much of the global economy.
Personalization is the name of the game, and the concepts "made-to-order"
Apple has turned selling smartphones into promoting a distinct lifestyle for its users. Amazon beats brick-and-mortar stores by taking the hassle out of shopping and pushing convenience to the forefront of the retail industry. Uber has also rallied the on-demand industry by allowing users to take control of their daily commute.
These startups did more than disrupt the status quo of mass-produced goods and services, as they have influenced consumer spending habits by empowering users to a choice, instead of forcing them to buy something they don't like simply because others also have it.
The bespoke movement has made the product industry better by giving people a taste for good things, which resulted in products in the market being manufactured in better quality and higher variety. The bespoke product industry is booming, and this trend will continue to affect the economy and improve the market.
