 
News By Tag
* Ivr Solution
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Arlington
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
July 2017
31302928


AsteriskService Offers Dynamic IVR Solution for Enhancing Business Communication

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Ivr Solution

Industry:
Telecom

Location:
Arlington - Texas - US

ARLINGTON, Texas - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system is a scalable and customizable option for addressing business communication requirements worldwide. Enterprises can integrateVoIP IVR solution to save the customer's time by facilitating their access.

AsteriskService, a leading VoIP solution provider and a subsidiary of Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, has served the global clientele with customized VoIP solutions using Asterisk platform. The company has recently announced dynamic IVR solutionto meet diverse communication requirements. Speaking on this occasion, a spokesperson at AsteriskService explained the objective behind offering customized IVR solutions with these words: " Today, enterprises witness a highly competitive scenario. Effective and real-time communication holds the key to success in such situation. At AsteriskService, we understand the core issues of real-time communication and come up with automated interactive response system to enable companies handling the customer queries with ease. We bank on a robust Asterisk platform for offering scalable and customizable IVR solutionsfor both inbound and outbound contact applications. We also facilitate our clients to combine our tailored solution with TTS (Text To Speech) and ASR (Automated Speech Recognition) features for enhancing functionality."

A spokesperson also listed some of the useful features of dynamic IVR solutionsand elaborated how these solutions work while addressing business communication requirements: "Apart from usual features, our IVR solutions offer features like dynamic call routing, flexible menu builder, reporting, recording, and automated attendant. Our custom IVR buildercan help entrepreneurs offer excellent customer experience as per their business demands. The dynamic IVR or voice menus enable the customers to give response through a phone keypad. In other words, when the customer decides their option from various voice menu prompts, the system will narrow down the process through finding the most suitable department or service for the caller through skill-based routing. It's time to save the customers from falling in the loop of frustrations." The spokesperson concluded.

Mr. Krunal Patel, AVP-Sales at Ecosmob, explained the importance of the dynamic IVR with these words: " The revolutionary dynamic IVR solutionsfacilitate companies to create multiple menus and customized audio prompts. As a renowned IVR solutions provider, we enable our clients to gain a competitive edge through increasing brand loyalty. Our client-centric solutions are accompanied by enhanced customer support and extensive security. We have made administration and implementation of dynamic IVR easy with the help of a GUI-based designer tool. Service providers can also offer IVR menu building services to tenants as well. We can say that our custom IVR solution can end the need of a receptionist." He concluded with a smile.

Tailored IVR solutions assist businesses in increasing productivity and reduce cost of support. Companies can avail all the benefits of telecom resources while saving time and energy with such solutions. AsteriskService is a leading IVR solution provider and the company's dynamic IVR creatoris capable of taking the customer service to the next level. Visit company's website (https://www.asteriskservice.com/dynamic-ivr-builder-solution)to know more about the dynamic IVR solutions.

Contact
AsteriskService.com
***@ecosmob.com
End
Source:AsteriskService
Email:***@ecosmob.com Email Verified
Tags:Ivr Solution
Industry:Telecom
Location:Arlington - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Asterisk Solution PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share