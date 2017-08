AsteriskService Offers Dynamic IVR Solution for Enhancing Business Communication

End

-- Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system is a scalable and customizable option for addressing business communication requirements worldwide. Enterprises can integrateto save the customer's time by facilitating their access.AsteriskService, a leading VoIP solution provider and a subsidiary of Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, has served the global clientele with customized VoIP solutions using Asterisk platform. The company has recently announcedto meet diverse communication requirements. Speaking on this occasion, a spokesperson at AsteriskService explained the objective behind offering customized IVR solutions with these words: " Today, enterprises witness a highly competitive scenario. Effective and real-time communication holds the key to success in such situation. At AsteriskService, we understand the core issues of real-time communication and come up with automated interactive response system to enable companies handling the customer queries with ease. We bank on a robust Asterisk platform for offering scalable andfor both inbound and outbound contact applications. We also facilitate our clients to combine our tailored solution with TTS (Text To Speech) and ASR (Automated Speech Recognition)features for enhancing functionality."A spokesperson also listed some of the useful features ofand elaborated how these solutions work while addressing business communication requirements:"Apart from usual features, our IVR solutions offer features like dynamic call routing, flexible menu builder, reporting, recording, and automated attendant. Our customcan help entrepreneurs offer excellent customer experience as per their business demands. The dynamic IVR or voice menus enable the customers to give response through a phone keypad. In other words, when the customer decides their option from various voice menu prompts, the system will narrow down the process through finding the most suitable department or service for the caller through skill-based routing. It's time to save the customers from falling in the loop of frustrations."The spokesperson concluded.Mr. Krunal Patel, AVP-Sales at Ecosmob, explained the importance of the dynamic IVR with these words: " The revolutionaryfacilitate companies to create multiple menus and customized audio prompts. As a renowned, we enable our clients to gain a competitive edge through increasing brand loyalty. Our client-centric solutions are accompanied by enhanced customer support and extensive security. We have made administration and implementation of dynamic IVR easy with the help of a GUI-based designer tool. Service providers can also offer IVR menu building services to tenants as well. We can say that our custom IVR solution can end the need of a receptionist."He concluded with a smile.Tailored IVR solutions assist businesses in increasing productivity and reduce cost of support. Companies can avail all the benefits of telecom resources while saving time and energy with such solutions. AsteriskService is a leading IVR solution provider and the company's dynamicis capable of taking the customer service to the next level. Visit company's website ( https://www.asteriskservice.com/ dynamic-ivr- builder-solution )to know more about the