AsteriskService Offers Dynamic IVR Solution for Enhancing Business Communication
AsteriskService, a leading VoIP solution provider and a subsidiary of Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, has served the global clientele with customized VoIP solutions using Asterisk platform. The company has recently announced dynamic IVR solutionto meet diverse communication requirements. Speaking on this occasion, a spokesperson at AsteriskService explained the objective behind offering customized IVR solutions with these words: " Today, enterprises witness a highly competitive scenario. Effective and real-time communication holds the key to success in such situation. At AsteriskService, we understand the core issues of real-time communication and come up with automated interactive response system to enable companies handling the customer queries with ease. We bank on a robust Asterisk platform for offering scalable and customizable IVR solutionsfor both inbound and outbound contact applications. We also facilitate our clients to combine our tailored solution with TTS (Text To Speech) and ASR (Automated Speech Recognition)
A spokesperson also listed some of the useful features of dynamic IVR solutionsand elaborated how these solutions work while addressing business communication requirements:
Mr. Krunal Patel, AVP-Sales at Ecosmob, explained the importance of the dynamic IVR with these words: " The revolutionary dynamic IVR solutionsfacilitate companies to create multiple menus and customized audio prompts. As a renowned IVR solutions provider, we enable our clients to gain a competitive edge through increasing brand loyalty. Our client-centric solutions are accompanied by enhanced customer support and extensive security. We have made administration and implementation of dynamic IVR easy with the help of a GUI-based designer tool. Service providers can also offer IVR menu building services to tenants as well. We can say that our custom IVR solution can end the need of a receptionist."
Tailored IVR solutions assist businesses in increasing productivity and reduce cost of support. Companies can avail all the benefits of telecom resources while saving time and energy with such solutions. AsteriskService is a leading IVR solution provider and the company's dynamic IVR creatoris capable of taking the customer service to the next level. Visit company's website (https://www.asteriskservice.com/
