Industry News





CIPRNA launches Conference Program for inaugural event

Critical Infrastructure Protection and Resilience North America organised by Torch Marketing and KNM Media, will take place in Orlando, Florida on 5th-7th December 2017.
 
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Critical Infrastructure Protection & Resilience North America launches the Conference Program for the inaugural event taking place at the prestigious Kennedy Space Center, Florida on December 5th-7th, 2017.

Increasing levels of international terrorism and changes in the global climate continue to pose a very real and escalating threat to critical national infrastructure around the world. The United States, as the world's largest economy has some of the most developed and interdependent infrastructure in the world and is therefore arguably one of the most vulnerable.

The Presidential Policy Directive 21 (PPD-21): Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience advances a national policy to strengthen and maintain secure, functioning, and resilient critical infrastructure for the 16 defined sectors whose assets, systems, and networks, whether physical or virtual, are considered so vital to the United States that their incapacitation or destruction would have a debilitating effect on security, national economic security, national public health or safety.

The CIPRNA conference program topics and speakers have been announced, outlining the high quality discussions of highly relevant issues and challenges facing the CNI sector, CIP professionals, government agencies, operators of CNI and emergency responders, led by many top speakers from across government departments, agencies and operators.

Topics include:

- Developing Greater Resilience in CNI

- PPP & Collaboration in CIP and CIIP

- Critical Infrastructure Interdependencies

- Emerging Threats on CNI

- Standards and Best Practice in CIP and Resilience

- Enhancing Preparedness and Response Capabilities

- Technologies to Detect and Protect

- Cyber Security Legislation, Best Practice & Standards

- Cybersecurity Threats and Trends

- Cyber Defence Strategies for CII

- Operationalizing Resilience

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will also be hosting a workshop: Long Term Power Failure Workshop - The focus of the workshop is specifically to enhance local level response and interaction / coordination of local and state agencies and private sector partnerships to a long-term power outage.

The Preliminary Conference Program guide can be downloaded at www.ciprna-expo.com

Latest confirmed speakers include:
- Joseph Wassel, Director, C4 Resilience & Mission Assurance, US Department of Defence
- David Fortino, Regional Continuity Manager, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Senior Representative, Office of Infrastructure Protection, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
- Fred Ruonavar, Chief of DISA/DODIN Critical Infrastructure Program
- Michael Lowder, Director – Office of Intelligence, Security & Emergency Response, US Dept of Transportation
- Mark Troutman, Director, George Mason University Center for Infrastructure Protection & Homeland Security
- Frederic Petit, Research Scientist, Argonne National Laboratory & Regional Director, International Association of CIP Professionals
- Victoria Sherazi, Project Lead "Mitigating Risks in the Innovation Economy", World Economic Forum

Visit www.ciprna-expo.com/conference/program or Click here for more >> (http://www.ciprna-expo.com/conference/program/)

Critical Infrastructure Protection and Resilience North America will be held at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida from the 5th-7th December 2017 and will bring together leading stakeholders from industry, operators, agencies and governments to collaborate on securing North America.

Event details can be seen at www.ciprna-expo.com
