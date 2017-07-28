TA Roofing in York gain NFRC Membership

Contact

-- TA Roofing are pleased to announce that they are now a member of The National Federation of Roofing Contractors (NFRC).The NFRC have been going 125 years and they're the UK's largest and most influential roofing trade association, promoting quality contractors and superior products.The NFRC is striving to professionalise the UK roofing industry and is urging the government to support its campaign. For example, in their 2017 manifesto, they declare their ambition to provide a foundation for upskilling existing workers and to launch a career path for new entrants and apprenticeships. Moreover, they want the government to use only accredited roofing professionals on all public funded projects and to encourage uptake across the overall built environmentBecoming an NRFC member involves going through a strict code of practice and vetting procedure. Whilst proving their high standards of workmanship and solid business practices, TA Roofing had to have site inspections and show that they adhered to Government endorsed standards.There are many so called roofers out there and they are definitely not all equal, and so many customers receive sub standard work. It's therefore recommended that anyone requiring roofing work should use an NFRC approved company.Stuart Simpson, Director of TA Roofing in York stated, "We wanted to become part of this established association so that potential customers can see that we are a reputable company that provides quality work, a great service and excellent work ethics."Stuart added, "We were drawn to NFRC because they share our passion for roofing and they are innovative and at the forefront of new technology and products in an ever changing industry."TA Roofing are currently expanding and recruiting more staff in various trades. Having the NFRC membership will be another asset for their continued growth.