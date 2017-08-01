News By Tag
Tactile Printing Market Poised for Steady Growth according To New Research Report
Tactile Printing Market - Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2016 – 2025
Based on printing application, the global tactile printing market is segmented into maps, audio maps, zoom maps and books. Tactile graphics are commonly used in creation of graphics and accounted for the largest revenue share of 40.0% in 2015. Tactile map is an assists visually impaired people because they can provide geographical information about distant places, with information about unknown places and guides in finding route between two places. The market for tactile maps is expected to witness significant growth with increasing awareness about the use of these maps among visually impaired people. In addition, continuous research on this technology to improve effectiveness of tactile maps is also expected spur the demand for this segment. Tactile book is the second largest application segment. These books are used by visually challenged people and children. Different types of tactile books include experience book, theme book, routine book and object book. Tactile zoom map is advanced version of tactile maps and introduced specially for people who can read braille structure and no previous interaction with tactile maps.
North America is the largest market for tactile printing and accounted for around 37% of revenue share in 2016. North America is expected to maintain its dominating position through the forecast period due to increasing government support in the U.S. and Canada for development of tactile maps and other related technologies for physically challenged people. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth with increasing number of vision impaired people in the region and increasing awareness about this technology.
