Introducing EMJ Allergy & Immunology 2.1
Hosted this year in the scenic city of Helsinki, Finland, the EACCI meeting is known as the largest allergy congress in the world. This eJournal presents an independent review of the magnificent event, which this year sought to follow the motto 'On the road to prevention and healthy living' to create a better quality of life and lower disease burden for patients. The topics of highest significance at the congress included the treatment of rhinosinusitis, environmental and climate impact on allergic disease, and the importance of women in science. Presenters of a selection of abstracts from the congress have also provided their exclusive research summaries, which can be found in the Abstract Reviews section of this eJournal. Also featured are a selection of interviews from EMJ Allergy and Immunology's esteemed Editorial Board, answering questions on a variety of topics, ranging from the role of ethnicity in allergic disease to the introduction of education schemes for primary healthcare providers.
Finally, this latest instalment presents a range of peer-reviewed articles describing the very latest advances in the world of allergy and immunology. The Editor's Pick for this issue, by Uzunoglu, is titled 'Biological agents associated with occupational allergies.' The author has composed a thought-provoking review of the main pathogens currently known to contribute to the development of occupational allergies. Other innovative research found in this edition includes a review on the use of oral immunotherapy for food allergies, penned by Anagnostou, as well as a manuscript considering the role of new technologies in allergen immunotherapy management. Available online now: http://emjreviews.com/
Zoë Webster, Publisher at EMJ, commented: "Following the success of the first EMJ Allergy and Immunology eJournal last year, we are thrilled to deliver another high-quality issue to the medical community. The whole team at EMJ are confident that the ground-breaking research detailed in this eJournal will help guide future advances in the fast-paced field of allergy and immunology."
