Non-Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market - Size, Share, Growth, Trends an

Non-Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2017–2025

-- Continuous monitoring of blood pressure is of vital importance to prevent hypoperfusion and guide fluid administration. Blood pressure (noninvasive)can be obtained continuously using the finger cuff technology and the cardiac output is effortlessly achieved using the pulse contour method. Therefore, completely non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring system provides continuous blood pressure as well as cardiac output measurement for medical use in all the patients that would otherwise not be monitored in that particular patient. The main assessment of the hemodynamic condition is performed by assessing heart rate (HR) and the mean blood pressure (BP) as a substitute of tissue perfusion. When the abovementioned parameters change speedily, a single measurement of the condition conveys inadequate information, thereby making incessant measurement desirable and for this reason why hemodynamic monitoring system is preferred. For nonstop measurement of blood pressure, cannulation of the artery affected is the basic approach. Nonetheless, continuous and noninvasive monitoring of BP has many advantages, mainly if the intra-arterial measurement of blood pressure is not warranted whilst intermittent measurement does not have required time resolution. The finger cuff technology is capable of offering such noninvasive and continuous monitoring of BP as well as other hemodynamics parameters. Owing to these factors, the global non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring system market is expected to experience a steady growth during the forecast period.Hemodynamic monitoring systems are primarily used for medical inspection of cardiovascular health, quality and longevity of life of patients undergoing as well as recovering from cardiac surgery. The aforementioned parameters are typically measured by using photometric, electrical, pressure transducing equipment and invasive as well as noninvasive devices. Hemodynamic monitoring systems use various intravascular catheters as well. Some of the factors boosting the demand for non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring systems are rising incidences of respiratory disorders, growing occurrence of lifestyle diseases, increasing demand for screening of CCHD or critical congenital heart disease, private as well as government initiatives to decrease healthcare costs and increasing geriatric population across the world.Non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring system market taxonomyOn the basis of application, the market is classified into:· Anesthesiology· Emergency care· CardiologyOn the basis of end-user, the market is classified into:· Hospitals· Cath Labs· Home and Ambulatory CareIncreasing prevalence of heart diseases will drive the overall non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring system marketAccording to Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2015, around 28.4 million people were diagnosed with heart diseases in the U.S. alone, i.e., around 11.7% of the population. This number is expected to rise in the near future, owing to changes in lifestyle and food habits. Since heart diseases require constant monitoring of hemodynamic, the overall non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring systems market is likely to gain momentum during the forecast period.Technological advancements and initiatives are being adopted by industry players to boost the U.S. market. Also, rising usage of heart patient monitoring systems in Canada, high diabetes prevalence are likely to boost the market for non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring system in North America. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the second-largest share of the market. In the coming years, non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring system market is expected to witness the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific region, with China, Japan, and India positioned as growth engines. In the Asia Pacific, especially in countries such as India and China, the demand for non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring system is expected to gain significant traction. According to American Diabetic Association, around 60% of the world's diabetic population lives in Asia. The prevalence of diabetes in India and China is 8.6% and 9.6% respectively. India is known as the diabetes capital of the world with more than 60 million diabetics in the country as of 2014. Factors such as aging population in and high prevalence of diabetes in, increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases, and increase in healthcare spending by the population in emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil, are driving the growth of the market in these regions.The key players of the non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring system market are Pulsion Medical Systems SE, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, and LiDCO Group plc. These companies together contributed to about more than half of the market in 2016. The key players of the non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring system market are Pulsion Medical Systems SE, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, and LiDCO Group plc. These companies together contributed to about more than half of the market in 2016. The other players of the market are Deltex Medical Group Plc., Cheetah Medical Inc., ICU Medical, Inc., Hemo Sapiens, In., Schwarzer Cardiotek GmbH, Osypka Medical GmbH, and Tensys Medical, Inc.