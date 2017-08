Plasma Cut: Stainless Steel Laser Cutting with Efficiency

img3

Contact

331 Dame Street, Extension 3

Wadeville, 1422

(011) 9025550

sales@plasmacut.co.za 331 Dame Street, Extension 3Wadeville, 1422(011) 9025550

End

-- Laser cutting, a process where a high powered beam of light is used to cut materials, is increasingly being used to produce more accuracy and precision. It is the best option for custom fabrication, delivering a unique product while being cost efficient at the same time. This can be most useful to manufacturers in the metal fabrication industry.Established in 1993, Plasma Cut started out as a niche supplier of specialized stainless steel sheets, plates and related products. It has a comprehensive range of products that includes aluminium and stainless steel flat products. They produce long products like angle, round bar and flats, wire and tubing, along with an extended range of extruded aluminium products. They also provide electro galvanised sheet or Zintex and Chromadek.Plasma Cut's Steel Service Solution Centre provides a host of specialised services which includes the following,Materials such as steel, stainless steel, aluminium, brass, copper and other conductive materials are cut by using an accelerated jet of hot plasma. There is also a high definition option for precise and accurate cutting.In this process, a laser is used to cut the materials and is typically used in industrial manufacturing processes. A high power laser through optics is used to cut material. It provides for easier work holding and the contamination of work pieces is reduced.Guillotine cutters can be an automatic or manual device which is used to cut and trim paper or other related substrates. It consists of a flat bed made of metal and a mounted knife made from heavy steel or any steel substrate.Plasma Cut also takes care of the cutting procedures of coils, tubes and pipes. They have automated procedures which can also support large diameter cutting.Plasma Cut has all the necessary profiling and welding options to customize cylinders for metal fabrication applications.Other services include pre-fabrication, polishing, roll-on edge straightening, and all other related processes related to fabrication.For more information, check out their website at: http://www.plasmacut.co.za/ Plasma Cut is a pre-fabrication shop based in South Africa. Established in 1993, under the parent company AFMETCO, they provide comprehensive reliable services at competitive prices, for both short-run production orders and bulk orders.