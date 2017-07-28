News By Tag
Plasma Cut: Stainless Steel Laser Cutting with Efficiency
Established in 1993, Plasma Cut started out as a niche supplier of specialized stainless steel sheets, plates and related products. It has a comprehensive range of products that includes aluminium and stainless steel flat products. They produce long products like angle, round bar and flats, wire and tubing, along with an extended range of extruded aluminium products. They also provide electro galvanised sheet or Zintex and Chromadek.
Services offered
Plasma Cut's Steel Service Solution Centre provides a host of specialised services which includes the following,
• Plasma Cutting: Materials such as steel, stainless steel, aluminium, brass, copper and other conductive materials are cut by using an accelerated jet of hot plasma. There is also a high definition option for precise and accurate cutting.
• Laser Cutting: In this process, a laser is used to cut the materials and is typically used in industrial manufacturing processes. A high power laser through optics is used to cut material. It provides for easier work holding and the contamination of work pieces is reduced.
• Guillotine Cutting: Guillotine cutters can be an automatic or manual device which is used to cut and trim paper or other related substrates. It consists of a flat bed made of metal and a mounted knife made from heavy steel or any steel substrate.
• Coils, Pipes, Tubes and Fittings: Plasma Cut also takes care of the cutting procedures of coils, tubes and pipes. They have automated procedures which can also support large diameter cutting.
• Roll-On Edge Cylinder and Flange: Plasma Cut has all the necessary profiling and welding options to customize cylinders for metal fabrication applications.
• Additional Services: Other services include pre-fabrication, polishing, roll-on edge straightening, and all other related processes related to fabrication.
For more information, check out their website at: http://www.plasmacut.co.za/
About the company
Plasma Cut is a pre-fabrication shop based in South Africa. Established in 1993, under the parent company AFMETCO, they provide comprehensive reliable services at competitive prices, for both short-run production orders and bulk orders.
Contact
331 Dame Street, Extension 3
Wadeville, 1422
(011) 9025550
sales@plasmacut.co.za
