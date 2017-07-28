Medical Spa of Midland Announces New Ownership and Strategic Vision

Medical Spa of Midland recently announced a change in ownership. Dr. Jeffrey Durgin, a seasoned cosmetic surgeon, will now overlook the operations of the leading med-spa of Midland, TX.

-- Medical Spa of Midland, a leading provider of medical facial aesthetics in Midland, TX, recently announced a change in ownership. The company appointed Dr. Jeffrey Durgin as its new owner, who will take over the reins of the business effective July 1, 2017. Dr. Jeffrey Durgin, who has over 10 years' experience of working as a cosmetic surgeon, will draw on his knowledge and experience of facial aesthetics to contribute to the company's growth and success."We are honored to have Dr. Jeffrey Durgin join our team," said Laura Edge, HR Manager at Medical Spa of Midland. "We pride ourselves in providing the safest and most effective surgical and non-surgical cosmetic treatments to our customers, and having Dr. Jeffrey Durgin as our leader will certainly help us expand our portfolio and reach new standards of quality and customer service."Dr. Durgin is a cosmetic surgeon with over 10 years of experience as a surgeon and educator. He graduated summa cum laude from Angelo State University and then went to medical school at the University of Texas Health Science. He has worked for several reputable organizations, including Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Midland Memorial Hospital, and the US Army Reserve.A member of the prestigious Texas Surgical Society, Dr. Jeffrey Durgin is one of those few surgeons who stay abreast of the latest developments in the field of medical facial aesthetics. When asked about his new role at Medical Spa of Midland, Dr. Durgin said, "I am humbled and excited by this opportunity to lead Medical Spa of Midland, particularly during a time when aesthetic medicine is growing exponentially, which is a good thing, but there's still a lot of contradictory information associated with different cosmetic procedures. As a leading figure at Medical Spa of Midland, my objective would be to set new standards of customer service, as well as invest in new cosmetic products and technologies that promise improved results to the customer."About the CompanyMedical Spa of Midland is a leading med-spa of Midland, TX committed to providing the best in medical facial aesthetics to its patients. It focuses on a handful of FDA-approved cosmetic procedures that are scientifically proven to be safe and effective.Recognized as the first med-spa to introduce Cellulaze, LaserLipo, and Laser Hair Removal to the people of Midland, TX, Medical Spa of Midland continually invests in the education and training of its professionals. The team currently comprises of some of the most experienced professionals in Midland who have a proven track record of performing a wide range of invasive and non-invasive cosmetic treatments.Contact InformationMedical Spa of Midland4506 Briarwood AvenueMidland, TX 79707Phone: (432) 689-6300Fax: (432) 689-6901