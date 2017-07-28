Bharatbook announces a report on "Global Photovoltaic Inverter Market Study Report". This report helps in making informed business decisions introduces volume and value market share by players by consumers and also their price change details

This mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Photovoltaic Inverter industry.

This report splits By Use, By Waveform Modulation, By Features, which covers the history data information from 2012 to 2016 and forecast from 2017 to 2022.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Main Regions
• United States
• Europe
• Germany
• United Kingdom
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Russia
• Netherland
• Poland
• Others
• China
• Japan
• India
• Southeast Asia
• Others

Main Product Type 
Photovoltaic Inverter Market, By Use
• Standby power supply
• Grid Connection

Photovoltaic Inverter Market, By Waveform Modulation
• Square Wave Inverter
• Step Wave Inverter
• Sine Wave Inverter
• Combined Three - phase Inverter

Photovoltaic Inverter Market, By Features
• Automatic Operation and Shutdown Function
• Maximum Power Tracking Control Function
• Anti-stand-alone Function
• Automatic Voltage Adjustment Function
• DC Detection Function

Main Applications
• For solar panels
• For photovoltaic power plants
• For Home

Major Companies
• SMA Solar Technology AG (Germany)
• ABB (Switzerland)
• SolarEdge (Israel)
• TMEIC (Japan)
• Enphase (US)
• Omron (Japan)
• Tabuchi (Japan)
• Fronius (Austria)
• General Electric Company (US)
• Power-One (US)
• KACO (Germany)
• REFUsol (Germany)
• Ingeteam (Spain)
• Yaskawa - Solectria Solar (US)
• SUNGROW (China)
• HUAWEI (China)
• TBEA (China)
• KSTAR (China)
• Samil Power (China)
• ChintPower (China)
• EAST (China)
• Sineng (China)
• Zeversolar (China)
• SURPASS SUN ELECTRIC (China)
• CORONA (China)
• DELTA (China)
• Growatt (China)
• Samil (China)
• KELONG (China)
• Goodwe (China)