Global Photovoltaic Inverter Market Study Report
Bharatbook announces a report on "Global Photovoltaic Inverter Market Study Report". This report helps in making informed business decisions introduces volume and value market share by players by consumers and also their price change details
This report splits Photovoltaic Inverter market By Use, By Waveform Modulation, By Features, which covers the history data information from 2012 to 2016 and forecast from 2017 to 2022.
This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:
Main Regions
• United States
• Europe
• Germany
• United Kingdom
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Russia
• Netherland
• Poland
• Others
• China
• Japan
• India
• Southeast Asia
• Others
Main Product Type Photovoltaic Inverter Market, By Use
• Standby power supply
• Grid Connection
Photovoltaic Inverter Market, By Waveform Modulation
• Square Wave Inverter
• Step Wave Inverter
• Sine Wave Inverter
• Combined Three - phase Inverter
Photovoltaic Inverter Market, By Features
• Automatic Operation and Shutdown Function
• Maximum Power Tracking Control Function
• Anti-stand-alone Function
• Automatic Voltage Adjustment Function
• DC Detection Function
Main Applications
• For solar panels
• For photovoltaic power plants
• For Home
Major Companies
• SMA Solar Technology AG (Germany)
• ABB (Switzerland)
• SolarEdge (Israel)
• TMEIC (Japan)
• Enphase (US)
• Omron (Japan)
• Tabuchi (Japan)
• Fronius (Austria)
• General Electric Company (US)
• Power-One (US)
• KACO (Germany)
• REFUsol (Germany)
• Ingeteam (Spain)
• Yaskawa - Solectria Solar (US)
• SUNGROW (China)
• HUAWEI (China)
• TBEA (China)
• KSTAR (China)
• Samil Power (China)
• ChintPower (China)
• EAST (China)
• Sineng (China)
• Zeversolar (China)
• SURPASS SUN ELECTRIC (China)
• CORONA (China)
• DELTA (China)
• Growatt (China)
• Samil (China)
• KELONG (China)
• Goodwe (China)
