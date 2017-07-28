News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Eric Cain Releases His Latest Track, 'The Standard' on SoundCloud
Eric Cain dropped his latest hip hop and rap track, 'The Standard' recently on Soundcloud. Check out the track for its amazing music and top of the class rapping.
Eric Cain, hails from Huntsville, United states, is becoming one the most talented music personalities that have ever appeared in this decade. He is, in real sense the true flag –bearer of modern day hip hop music and is showing his class in his tracks. His latest track, 'The Standard' has got recently released on Soundcloud. It is the most beautiful composition the hip hop lovers can get today. 'The Standard' has maintained a nice balance of soft flowing rap with unprecedented music work. The artist has poured utmost creativity with his voice in this track. Moreover, it is based on a realistic theme also. It has prodigious lyrical verses that make this a more beautiful one.
Soundcloud, in true sense, has become a music gallery of today where one can get a wide variety of music genres. Eric Cain, as far as hip hop is concerned, is the undisputed singer of this era and Soundcloud is witnessing high vibes for his music. This artist's latest song – 'The Standard' is the first choice of everyone inb soundcloud. He has a decorated SoundCloud profile where the listeners can find hit tracks like, 'Baby Teeth', 'Doves In The Wind Rmx', 'Recognition', and 'Embarrassed' etc. Tune in SoundCloud for the music of this greatest superstar.
To listen this track, please click the following link:
https://soundcloud.com/
Media Contact
smaith.collins@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse