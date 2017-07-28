Eric Cain Releases His Latest Track, 'The Standard' on SoundCloud

Eric Cain dropped his latest hip hop and rap track, 'The Standard' recently on Soundcloud. Check out the track for its amazing music and top of the class rapping.

Erik Cain

-- Hip hop music has become the ultimate choice of the music universe today because of its versatility and ever changing nature. Now hip hop has got totally modified by the rappers of this generation and today's hip hop is much more unique and unconventional. The core idea behind this typical music genre was hustle and movement and no matters how this music genre has transformed itself, but the basic will be the same forever. It is now becoming more enriched with the hands of the new age rappers like,, hails from Huntsville, United states, is becoming one the most talented music personalities that have ever appeared in this decade. He is, in real sense the true flag –bearer of modern day hip hop music and is showing his class in his tracks. His latest track,has got recently released on Soundcloud. It is the most beautiful composition the hip hop lovers can get today.has maintained a nice balance of soft flowing rap with unprecedented music work. The artist has poured utmost creativity with his voice in this track. Moreover, it is based on a realistic theme also. It has prodigious lyrical verses that make this a more beautiful one.Soundcloud, in true sense, has become a music gallery of today where one can get a wide variety of music genres., as far as hip hop is concerned, is the undisputed singer of this era and Soundcloud is witnessing high vibes for his music. This artist's latest song –is the first choice of everyone inb soundcloud. He has a decorated SoundCloud profile where the listeners can find hit tracks like, 'Baby Teeth', 'Doves In The Wind Rmx', 'Recognition', and 'Embarrassed' etc. Tune in SoundCloud for the music of this greatest superstar.To listen this track, please click the following link: