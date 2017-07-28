News By Tag
KBS Training ventures into Robotics OpenSpan Training in the city of Bangalore
KBS Training , a leading IT institute in India that has trained hundreds of IT professionals, has launched a new course titled Robotics Process Automation (RPA) online training that gives convenience to access the training globally.
With more than two decades of IT training experience, KBS training is a successful online IT training service provider in Microsoft Dynamics AX, Microsoft Dynamics CRM and Microsoft Dynamics NAV. With excellent expertise in ERP, KBS Training is reputed for methodical online training with good infrastructure.
RPA is essential not only for manufacturing industries, but also to HR, supply chain management, finance, accounting, health and for many other sectors. Leading to the cost effective employee management, RPA is quick and expands the production and productivity of every industry and organization.
" Not just automation, but you will also get insights to leverage the growth of every organization, is achievable with RPA. In India, we are the leading online IT training institute, and we have top notch faculty and technology infrastructure to program online lessons. With more than two decades of IT experience in the industry, we are multiplying in many spheres of IT training particularly in online and now we have launched RPA course with the fact that many organizations are adapting RPA for speedy processing of transactions with zero human error. This robot software can minimize the costs and boost profits. This is why, IT staff need to empowered with RPA certification. We are giving access to this course globally." Veerabhadra Rao, CEO and Founder of KBS training says.
"The process of learning RPA course is absolutely online. Students can just login with their account and access the lessons. Self-assessment gives more clarity to come back and understand more from the lessons. Therefore, the curriculum is vast, yet it gives very good scope to learn and understand. As there's no pre-qualification to join the RPA course, it's ideal for anyone to take up the course and take a career in RPA field." Senior faculty member says.
RPA enables enterprises to optimize workforces, technologies and processes to work independently and it simplifies the tasks of employee in automation and integration. As a result of implementation of RPA, the works are done faster.
KBS Training has invested 2 million for launching Robotics Process Automation online training and nearly 5 million for marketing and promotion of online training. To join the course
click - http://www.kbstraining.com/
KBS Training is founded by Veerabhadra Rao, an IT entrepreneur in India the Bangalore office is situated at - Novel Business Center, Near AXA Building, 10, 100 Feet Ring Road, BTM Layout 1st Stage, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560068 and Head office in Hyderabad is located at Mythrivanam Backside, Ameerpet, Hyderabad-18. Please reach CEO Veerabhadra Rao at +919848677004 or send email to info@kbstraining.com (mailto:info@
