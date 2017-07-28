News By Tag
Trade Digital Print launch new website
Whatever your business, you're going to need print services from time to time. Whether you need business cards, flyers, brochures or even outdoor and large format advertising;
Trade Digital Print
That's why we've launched TradeDigitalPrint.co.uk. We offer a full range of print services and products including:
• Business Stationery
• Flyers and leaflets
• Brochures and bound documents
• Indoor and outdoor posters
• Display stands
• Large format and vinyl banners
Our full product list is available online and our trade customers enjoy great trade-only offers and discounts, including 50% off and free delivery on your first order when you register online! The site is incredibly easy to use and features a step-by-step guide to ordering your print.
Select Your Product
Choose the product you want from the extensive list on our products page. We supply everything from business cards to 96 sheet billboard posters, so you're sure to find what you need. Once you've chosen your product, you can select your size, paper type, weight and finishing options. Then you can get an instant quote for the quantity you need.
Upload your artwork
It's easy to upload your artwork online. You'll need to save your artwork as a print-ready PDF, although soon we will also be able to accept Word or PowerPoint files. If you're not sure about your artwork, go to our templates section and download the appropriate artwork template for your job. You really can't go wrong! Once your artwork is uploaded, simply place your order and choose your delivery option. We offer everything from standard delivery to an express next day service, so you can be sure your job will be there when you need it.
Need a hand?
If you have any queries about artwork, simply visit our support page. It's full of advice and tips to help you supply the perfect artwork.
Track your order
When you register as a trade customer, you can log in to your account anytime. You can track your order, see your order history, re-order previous trade digital print jobs, find quotes, pay online and give feedback.
