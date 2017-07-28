 
Novamen Inc. Provides Environmentally Friendly Road Dust Control Solutions

Novamen Inc., an innovative supplier of industrial chemicals, offers NOVA DCP-C as an environmentally friendly solution to road dust problems.
 
 
RED DEER, Alberta - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Novamen Inc., an innovative supplier of industrial chemicals, offers NOVA DCP-C as an environmentally friendly solution to road dust problems. The company is committed to providing environmentally sustainable solutions to its industrial clients, offering benefits such as increased efficiency, improved profitability and lower maintenance costs.

NOVA DCP-C offered by Novamen Inc. provides an environmentally friendly solution to the serious problem of airborne dust, which results in respiratory ailments, reduced visibility on gravel roads and contamination of surrounding vegetation and waterways.

The use of NOVA DCP-C by Novamen Inc. allows mining, construction and other industries to be more profitable, improving worker health and safety while reducing the environmental impact caused by dust contamination. Nova DCP-C is a resin-modified emulsion product that provides an effective solution to dust from unpaved roads, mining and construction sites. It binds the dust particles together and provides surface stabilization for roads. It is unique in its high bonding strength and is formulated to be used safely near wetlands and other areas of environmental sensitivity. It has a cumulative effect, with repeated applications increasing the durability of the surface. NovaMax DCP-C is a reliable, environmentally friendly dust control chemical for gravel roads, construction sites, mines, access and haul roads.

Novamen also offers chemicals for the mining, industrial, oil & gas and wood & forestry markets, specializing in chemicals that are environmentally friendly and pose minimal threat to the ecosystem.

For more information about Novamen Inc. or their products, go to their website or call 1-403-348-5956

About the Company:

Novamen Inc. (http://novamen.ca/) is a well-respected Canadian chemical manufacturing and distribution company which was started in 2010 and is based in Canada. With over 30 years of combined knowledge and experience in the chemical manufacturing market, the founders of Novamen strive to provide quality products and exceptional customer service to their clients that go beyond those of traditional chemical companies. Operating in Alberta, Novamen's primary focus is to the industrial, oil and gas and mining industries throughout Canada. Visit Novamen Inc. to learn more about chemical solutions that are more accessible, efficient, and cost effective than ever.

