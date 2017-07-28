News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Novamen Inc. Provides Environmentally Friendly Road Dust Control Solutions
Novamen Inc., an innovative supplier of industrial chemicals, offers NOVA DCP-C as an environmentally friendly solution to road dust problems.
NOVA DCP-C offered by Novamen Inc. provides an environmentally friendly solution to the serious problem of airborne dust, which results in respiratory ailments, reduced visibility on gravel roads and contamination of surrounding vegetation and waterways.
The use of NOVA DCP-C by Novamen Inc. allows mining, construction and other industries to be more profitable, improving worker health and safety while reducing the environmental impact caused by dust contamination. Nova DCP-C is a resin-modified emulsion product that provides an effective solution to dust from unpaved roads, mining and construction sites. It binds the dust particles together and provides surface stabilization for roads. It is unique in its high bonding strength and is formulated to be used safely near wetlands and other areas of environmental sensitivity. It has a cumulative effect, with repeated applications increasing the durability of the surface. NovaMax DCP-C is a reliable, environmentally friendly dust control chemical for gravel roads, construction sites, mines, access and haul roads.
Novamen also offers chemicals for the mining, industrial, oil & gas and wood & forestry markets, specializing in chemicals that are environmentally friendly and pose minimal threat to the ecosystem.
For more information about Novamen Inc. or their products, go to their website or call 1-403-348-5956
About the Company:
Novamen Inc. (http://novamen.ca/
Contact
Darren Lamothe
***@novamen.ca
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse