SABERNI achieves new landmark in marketing efficiency for IT/ITES sector
Next generation technology focus generates 20X efficiency across omnichannel campaigns.
The new technological and process improvements address challenges faced by IT/ITES organizations and have consistently delivered 20X increase in overall marketing efficiency and conversion rates. This creates unparalleled Returns of Marketing Investment (ROMI) for organizations.
Speaking on the development, Mr. Umang Sharma, Chief Operating Officer, SABERNI said "With the inclusion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to strengthen marketing predictability and transparency, we are now able to have more intelligent analysis on each customer touch-point and predictable mapping throughout customer journey. This addresses the critical transparency bottlenecks and enables us to predict and make critical decisions to our marketing campaigns much ahead in time."
IT/ITES industry, specifically in India is among few industries that has recently witnessed some turbulence and this offering from SABERNI promises better transparency, predictability and confidence to marketing executives by enabling better decision-making process. SABERNI works with some of the largest B2B organizations on the planet and assists them with their Go-To-Market strategy, Demand generation and marketing efficiency goals.
About SABERNI
SABERNI is a global company that provides integrated marketing solutions and consultancy services to assist organizations achieve their demand generation, branding and marketing operational efficiency goals.
Our deep expertise in creating and deploying turnkey Marketing Center of Excellence (CoE) solutions for our clients have demonstrated dramatic improvements in efficiency and results and have propelled us as a leading player in this market. We currently work with clients ranging from fortune 1000 to startups and have extensive industry experience.
With offices in New York, Bangalore and Delhi, we are never far away. Visit us at www.saberni.com for more information or reach out to us at hello@saberni.com.
Contact
Vikram Bajaj
SABERNI
***@saberni.com
