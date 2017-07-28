How could you create ProtonMail account and recover lost password without any query?

Protonmail service provide secure communication for the users. It provide end to end encryption and protect people with their email service. Users need to decrypt mails to read it. You can create free or paid account according to your preference.

-- Protonmail service provide secure communication for the users. It provide end to end encryption and protect people with their email service. Users need to decrypt mails to read it. You can create free or paid account according to your preference.If you lost your password then you need to recover it to access your account. Protonmail server do not keep any record with it so enable to always remember this password. If you lose it once then you need to reset your password. There is no chance to get back your old password. Follow the below mentioned steps to access your account.• Open the protonmail in your browser and type your email address in the username section.• Click on "forgot password" link under the decrypt password field.• You will receive a warning message on your screen that resetting your password will render all encrypted messages in your mailbox.• Now enter the word "DANGER" in capital letters then click on "Reset" button.• You will receive a verification code on your recovery mail ID that you to enter in block for verification.• You will be moved to password reset page where enter your new password twice and then click on finish.Resetting your password is permanent process. Once you reset your password you will not able to read your email. You will be able to see the message in your mailbox but not their content. So it is recommended to you that note down your password.To create a Protonmail account you need to follow below mentioned steps in given sequence.• Firstly open the Protonmail sign-up page on your device• For a free account select free plan under "Select your Protonmail account type".• Create a username and password you want to use for your Protonmail account.• Now enter your personal information like your name, birth date, city etc.• If you have any alternate email Id then enter it over Recovery email.• Enter the captcha code and click on create account.After the completion of these steps you are able to use Protonmail service. Users may also face some technical issues with Protonmail. So they need support to resolve their issue.team provide remote support, live chat support, email support and many more to resolve users issues. They provide immediate support for the users so they can contact anytime to get a reliable solution.Get more information about Protonmail Kindly Visit: