South African's Tony Ridgway Published In USA
Bellissima Publishing, LLC Publishes , "The Friendy Creatures," by Tony Ridgway.
In fact, here is what you will find in this book, according to one expert who says:
"This book is an excellent tool to develop and expand the following knowledge and skills in children:
Vocabulary
Imagination
Creativity
Emotional intelligence
Stereotyping
Listening skills
Reading skills
Bibliotherapy to assist with childhood fears
nd so much more... All of these domains are integral to develop in children as they aid and support scholastic progress in children," says
Melissa Ridgway(M Ed Psych) (M Phil Theology) Educational Psychologist
And Penny D. Weigand, CEO and owner of Bellissima Publishing, LLC could not agree more!
TONY RIDGWAY is a songwriter, musician, poet, and an illustrator and creative writer from Cape Town, South Africa. He has written many hit songs in his country for many well-known artists over the last three decades, as well as being front-man for the popular Country-rock band ROCKING HORSE, which released 8 albums over a 35 year performing career.
Ridgway's first poems were published in 1983, and his first book of short stories was published in 2008. He is now working on a series of books for children, this book being the first; and he is finishing his first novel!
Ridgway lives in Melkbosstrand in the Western Cape with his wife Melissa, who is an educational psychologist, and his geriatric jack russel, Gretchen, and three cats named Maisie, Virginia and Yoko. He's an animal activist and cat fanatic! Enjoy his creatures!
You can also visit http://www.tonyr.co.za
http://www.bellissimapublishing.com
For more learning fun watch the free music video that goes with this book at https://youtu.be/
Bellissima Publishing, LLC, Penny D. Weigand
***@bellissimapublishing.com
