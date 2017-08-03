 
News By Tag
* Books
* Poetry
* Friendship
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Jamul
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
July 2017
31302928


South African's Tony Ridgway Published In USA

Bellissima Publishing, LLC Publishes , "The Friendy Creatures," by Tony Ridgway.
 
 
'The Friendly Creatures' By Tony Ridgway
'The Friendly Creatures' By Tony Ridgway
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Books
* Poetry
* Friendship

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Jamul - California - US

Subject:
* Products

JAMUL, Calif. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Have fun reading this book filled with things that go bump in the night that you really do not need to fear! Written by Tony Ridgway, this book will get you thinking about how some people are really monsters, while some monsters are really quite nice people!

In fact, here is what you will find in this book, according to one expert who says:

"This book is an excellent tool to develop and expand the following knowledge and skills in children:

Vocabulary
Imagination
Creativity
Emotional intelligence
Stereotyping
Listening skills
Reading skills
Bibliotherapy to assist with childhood fears

nd so much more... All of these domains are integral to develop in children as they aid and support scholastic progress in children," says
Melissa Ridgway(M Ed Psych) (M Phil Theology) Educational Psychologist

And Penny D. Weigand, CEO and owner of  Bellissima Publishing, LLC could not agree more!

TONY RIDGWAY is a songwriter, musician, poet, and an illustrator and creative writer from Cape Town, South Africa. He has written many hit songs in his country for many well-known artists over the last three decades, as well as being front-man for the popular Country-rock band ROCKING HORSE, which released 8 albums over a 35 year performing career.

Ridgway's first poems were published in 1983, and his first book of short stories was published in 2008. He is now working on a series of books for children, this book being the first; and he is finishing his first novel!

Ridgway lives in Melkbosstrand in the Western Cape with his wife Melissa, who is an educational psychologist, and his geriatric jack russel, Gretchen, and three cats named Maisie, Virginia and Yoko. He's an animal activist and cat fanatic!  Enjoy his creatures!

You can also visit  http://www.tonyr.co.za

http://www.bellissimapublishing.com

For more learning fun watch the free music video that goes with this book at https://youtu.be/nD1CiMzTqy8



Contact
Bellissima Publishing, LLC, Penny D. Weigand
***@bellissimapublishing.com
End
Source:Bellissima Publishng, LLC
Email:***@bellissimapublishing.com Email Verified
Tags:Books, Poetry, Friendship
Industry:Books
Location:Jamul - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 03, 2017
Bellissima Publishing, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share