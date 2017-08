South African's Tony Ridgway Published In USA

Bellissima Publishing, LLC Publishes , "The Friendy Creatures," by Tony Ridgway.

'The Friendly Creatures' By Tony Ridgway

Bellissima Publishing, LLC, Penny D. Weigand

Bellissima Publishing, LLC, Penny D. Weigand

-- Have fun reading this book filled with things that go bump in the night that you really do not need to fear! Written by Tony Ridgway, this book will get you thinking about how some people are really monsters, while some monsters are really quite nice people!In fact, here is what you will find in this book, according to one expert who says:"This book is an excellent tool to develop and expand the following knowledge and skills in children:VocabularyImaginationCreativityEmotional intelligenceStereotypingListening skillsReading skillsBibliotherapy to assist with childhood fearsnd so much more... All of these domains are integral to develop in children as they aid and support scholastic progress in children," saysMelissa Ridgway(M Ed Psych) (M Phil Theology) Educational PsychologistAnd Penny D. Weigand, CEO and owner of Bellissima Publishing, LLC could not agree more!TONY RIDGWAY is a songwriter, musician, poet, and an illustrator and creative writer from Cape Town, South Africa. He has written many hit songs in his country for many well-known artists over the last three decades, as well as being front-man for the popular Country-rock band ROCKING HORSE, which released 8 albums over a 35 year performing career.Ridgway's first poems were published in 1983, and his first book of short stories was published in 2008. He is now working on a series of books for children, this book being the first; and he is finishing his first novel!Ridgway lives in Melkbosstrand in the Western Cape with his wife Melissa, who is an educational psychologist, and his geriatric jack russel, Gretchen, and three cats named Maisie, Virginia and Yoko. He's an animal activist and cat fanatic! Enjoy his creatures!You can also visit http://www.tonyr.co.za For more learning fun watch the free music video that goes with this book at https://youtu.be/nD1CiMzTqy8