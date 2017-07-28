 
How to configure Optonline Email On Iphone

Optonline is a web based email service client and also known as optimum online email service. This mail service provide email addresses to the users and their messages are stored on the Optimum online web servers. Users message remain saved for indefinite period of time on online web servers. You can use classic email service or premium optimum online email service to access your email

If you want to store your mails on the hard drive of computers instead of the online server then you need a POP client. Users can communicate with the others via text  and voicemails. Optonline mail service is accessible through your computer, iPhone and android device. You are required to configure it on your device to use its full functionality. When you find a issue  with optonline mail "How to fix Optonline Email is Not Working?" while you are using this service on your iPhone, you can solve this issue if you use POP3 configuration settings. Here we are explaining configuration process of optonline mail on iPhone which consist of below mentioned steps.

• First of all  tap on the "Settings" tab at the right side of phone screen.
• In the setting section tap on the "Mail, Contact, Calendars".
• Now choose "Add account" and then tap on other.
• After this tap on "Add mail account" and enter the username, Optimum online full email address and password then tap on save.
• Select POP as your incoming server and enter your incoming mail server settings information.
• You have to type your email server name in the "Host name field" and full Optonline email address in the "User name" field.
• Now you have to enter your email account password in the "Password" field and then provide the information for outgoing mail server.
• Enter your outgoing email server name in the "Host name" and full email address and password  in the required field then set off to "Use SSL".
• After this for authentication set a password  and set 587 as your server port then tap on save.

Once you have completed these steps in mentioned order you are able to use Optonline Email service on your iPhone. If you get any technical error in this process then contact to Optonline Email Technical Support team. You can also take help to solve other issues related to Optonline Email. They will provide a reliable solution for any kind of technical error. They provide email support, remote support to resolve your issues.

For more Info:http://www.dialforinfo.com/optonline-email-technical-support

basantsunny
Dialforinfo
18443073488
***@gmail.com
End
Source:dialforinfo
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Optonline Technical Support, Optonline Email Customer Care, Optonline Customer Service
Industry:Technology
Location:California City - California - United States
