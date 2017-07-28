 
News By Tag
* Digital Shadows
* Alastair Paterson
* Enterprise Strategy Group
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dubai Internet City
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
July 2017
31302928


Enterprise Strategy Group reports The Pressing Need for Digital Risk Management

Leading tech analyst group suggests businesses must adopt a thorough digital risk management strategy that includes monitoring, filtering, prioritizing, and responding to threats across the public Internet and dark web
 
 
Alastair Paterson, CEO and Co-Founder of Digital Shadows
Alastair Paterson, CEO and Co-Founder of Digital Shadows
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Digital Shadows
Alastair Paterson
Enterprise Strategy Group

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Dubai Internet City - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

DUBAI INTERNET CITY, UAE - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Digital Shadows, the industry leader in digital risk management, today unveiled a new report called: 'The Pressing Need for Digital Risk Management' (http://info.digitalshadows.com/rs/457-XEY-671/images/ESGReport-ThePressingNeedforDigitalRiskManagement.pdf)from top analysts at the Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) looking at the growing importance and rates of adoption of Digital Risk Management in business today.

The report recognizes that most CEOs and corporate boards no longer shy away from cybersecurity strategy as they might have done even 5 years ago. Rather, progressive executives now realize that cyber-risk equates to business risk and needs to be addressed as part of their overall business strategy.

Most executives no longer accept "good enough" security, and are willing to invest in best practices and leading security defenses to protect their organizations. However, many organizations continue to think of cyber-risk in terms of internal network penetration rather than as a more comprehensive strategy that includes all digital assets—websites, social networks, VIP and third-party partner exposure, etc. To address these risks, the report suggests CISOs and risk officers must adopt a thorough digital risk management strategy that includes monitoring, filtering, prioritizing, and responding to threats across the public Internet and dark web.

Jon Oltsik, Senior Principal Analyst at ESG who wrote the report, said: 'Many executives are beginning to realize they need to take a different stance on cyber security. It Is no longer a case of just spending dollars on perimeter-focused cybersecurity but they need to move to a more holistic digital risk strategy designed to analyze threat intelligence, monitor deep web activities, track the posting of sensitive data, and oversee third parties.'

'We know that a strong and resilient strategic digital risk management strategy should include policies and monitoring for targeted cyber threats; Infrastructure exposure, data loss; brand and VIP exposure, physical threats and third party risks to be truly effective,' said Alastair Paterson, CEO and Co-Founder of Digital Shadows. 'Digital Risk Management, which combines automation and human analytics, is becoming the critical component in your cyber security arsenal.'

Download the ESG report The Pressing Need for Digital Risk Management (http://info.digitalshadows.com/rs/457-XEY-671/images/ESGR...)

Contact
Conrad Offices, 19th Floor
Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai
***@oakconsulting.biz
End
Source:Digital Shadows
Email:***@oakconsulting.biz
Posted By:***@oakconsulting.biz Email Verified
Tags:Digital Shadows, Alastair Paterson, Enterprise Strategy Group
Industry:Technology
Location:Dubai Internet City - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
OAK Consulting FZC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share