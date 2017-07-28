 
How Excess2sell Is Helping Businesses Liquidate Ageing Asset Inventory Timely!

 
 
RajanSharma1
RajanSharma1
 
NAVI MUMBAI, India - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Flash back to the year-end 2015 , one tensed meeting room was filled with the discussion on how to 'sell out' the excess stocks which were lying in the company warehouse and at distributors'. The products were moving in Online and Offline retail, but the movement was slow and not as projected , the whole inventory planning was based on the excellent product sale which had happened during the mid 2015 and the material planning was done thinking that the festive times are ahead. The discussion moved from "How To" "How Much" to 'Now What".

And the thought was that situation should turn around for existing ecosystem stakeholders to anyhow liquidate this inventory! Was there any market which could manage this, was there any platform which could solve this for over 50 million B2B businesses in India!

Having seen the pain from both sides of the problem, looking at how unorganised the overstock excess ageing inventory problem was in India, a idea for B2B platform was conceived!

This the initial idea of a B2B "Excess Inventory Platform" was born, it took further 6 months on the discussion board looking at India's massive physicality & 30 states tax structure!

Rajan , Anant and Navinder who had worked together earlier at Smartlink (DIGISOL,DIGILITE & DIGITAB), D-Link, GIGABYTE TWN  said good bye to the corporate career and started the journey of entrepreneurship in March 2016. The market place was formally launched in the month of May 2016 and buyer/seller registration and on-boarding started. The MVP was tested by Sep2016 with 1st transactions! Teams' over 60+ years of combined experience in execution ensured that time to market & MVP was the fastest!

It's  been a year now & we have survived! Team size has increased to 15+, had been bootstrapped for almost a year & recently raised angel seed funding. Looking at timely scaling up by the time GST comes in effect, which will actually unfold the humongous US$30B B2B excess overstock liquidation opportunity for a platform which liquidates excess overstock ageing inventory – confidentially, anonymously & neutrally for sellers & buyers.

Primary focusing on IT, Mobility, Telecom, CE, Security & Home Automation have started adding  new group categories like – Apparels, Lighting Solutions, Kitchen & Home.

About www.excess2sell.com . Excess2sell is India's 1st Tech driven B2B excess inventory liquidation platform catering to IT, Telecom, Home automation, Electronics, Security & new segments.

The business model works on a combination of  Online Offline model with complete end-to-end solution, right from payment collection and logistics. The buyers and sellers get the best deal for their excess inventory while maintaining and ensuring 'anonymity' ,'neutrality' & 'confidentiality' for 'sellers' & 'buyers'.

At this stage we are looking for funds which will be primarily focused on achieving next level of growth post MVP with – talent acquisition, phase II platform development with focus on technology enablement, capital expenditure to equip field team for customer acquisition, outsource field activity to reach top 100 locations & 100K registered partners, virtual warehousing & logistics integration, meeting fixed operational expense, marketing & brand building across B2B & partner-to-partner avenues & being ready for post GST surge in platform acceptance as a Pan India Business2Business Aggregator.

Contact
Rajan Sharma
9867177880
***@checkersindia.com
End
Source:Checkers Technology India Pvt Ltd
Email:***@checkersindia.com Email Verified
