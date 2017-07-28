News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
How Excess2sell Is Helping Businesses Liquidate Ageing Asset Inventory Timely!
And the thought was that situation should turn around for existing ecosystem stakeholders to anyhow liquidate this inventory! Was there any market which could manage this, was there any platform which could solve this for over 50 million B2B businesses in India!
Having seen the pain from both sides of the problem, looking at how unorganised the overstock excess ageing inventory problem was in India, a idea for B2B platform was conceived!
This the initial idea of a B2B "Excess Inventory Platform" was born, it took further 6 months on the discussion board looking at India's massive physicality & 30 states tax structure!
Rajan , Anant and Navinder who had worked together earlier at Smartlink (DIGISOL,DIGILITE & DIGITAB), D-Link, GIGABYTE TWN said good bye to the corporate career and started the journey of entrepreneurship in March 2016. The market place was formally launched in the month of May 2016 and buyer/seller registration and on-boarding started. The MVP was tested by Sep2016 with 1st transactions!
It's been a year now & we have survived! Team size has increased to 15+, had been bootstrapped for almost a year & recently raised angel seed funding. Looking at timely scaling up by the time GST comes in effect, which will actually unfold the humongous US$30B B2B excess overstock liquidation opportunity for a platform which liquidates excess overstock ageing inventory – confidentially, anonymously & neutrally for sellers & buyers.
Primary focusing on IT, Mobility, Telecom, CE, Security & Home Automation have started adding new group categories like – Apparels, Lighting Solutions, Kitchen & Home.
About www.excess2sell.com . Excess2sell is India's 1st Tech driven B2B excess inventory liquidation platform catering to IT, Telecom, Home automation, Electronics, Security & new segments.
The business model works on a combination of Online Offline model with complete end-to-end solution, right from payment collection and logistics. The buyers and sellers get the best deal for their excess inventory while maintaining and ensuring 'anonymity' ,'neutrality' & 'confidentiality' for 'sellers' & 'buyers'.
At this stage we are looking for funds which will be primarily focused on achieving next level of growth post MVP with – talent acquisition, phase II platform development with focus on technology enablement, capital expenditure to equip field team for customer acquisition, outsource field activity to reach top 100 locations & 100K registered partners, virtual warehousing & logistics integration, meeting fixed operational expense, marketing & brand building across B2B & partner-to-partner avenues & being ready for post GST surge in platform acceptance as a Pan India Business2Business Aggregator.
Contact
Rajan Sharma
9867177880
***@checkersindia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse