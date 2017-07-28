News By Tag
CustomSoft launched Airway Reservation System for U.K. based client
CustomSoft launched Airway Reservation System for one of its U.K. based client
Customized Airway Reservation System has different logins for Travel agents and general passengers. By using customized Airway Reservation System user can reduced cost and Time consumed for manual reservations.
This Software is user friendly as well as cost effective. User can avoid mess happns due to manual reservations. This Software is compatible with all devices.
Airway Reservation System mainly includes-
• Flight Schedular
• Inventory Management
• Payroll Management
• Online Ticket booking
• Discounts and offers
• Payment Gateways
• Review and Feedback
Dedicated team of CustomSoft will provide you best post sale services as well as continual support.
Ryan user of CustomSoft Airway Reservation system is very happy with performance of software. According to him CustomSoft Airway Reservation system is hassle free software with best output. He also recommend CustomSoft to his friends having different requirements.
CustomSoft a leaning Software Development organization in India having expertise in customized software development for international clients from U.S.A, U.K. Canada, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa and so on..
CustomSoft has successfully deployed multiple projects in PHP, Android, Iphone, Delphi and other latest technologies.
CustomSoft has dedicated team of developers to continual support. CustomSoft is providing high-quality, cost effective custom software development and many business related outsourcing services to industries and enterprises around world. CustomSoft is custom offshore software outsourcing company with expertise in outsourced product development & enterprise application development services.
To know more about CustomSoft visit- www.custom-soft.com
Or send your requirements in info@custom-
