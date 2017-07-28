 
News By Tag
* CustomSoft
* Customized Software
* Airway Reservation Customsoft
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pune
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
July 2017
31302928


CustomSoft launched Airway Reservation System for U.K. based client

CustomSoft launched Airway Reservation System for one of its U.K. based client
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
CustomSoft
Customized Software
Airway Reservation Customsoft

Industry:
Software

Location:
Pune - Maharashtra - India

PUNE, India - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Airway Reservation system developed by CustomSoft is mostly designed and developed to manage Flight related activities. Customized Airway Reservation System allows user to manage day to day activities of flight

Customized Airway Reservation System has different logins for Travel agents and general passengers. By using customized Airway Reservation System user can reduced cost and Time consumed for manual reservations.

This Software is user friendly as well as cost effective. User can avoid mess happns due to manual reservations. This Software is compatible with all devices.

Airway Reservation System mainly includes-

• Flight Schedular
• Inventory Management
• Payroll Management
• Online Ticket booking
• Discounts and offers
• Payment Gateways
• Review and Feedback

Dedicated team of CustomSoft will provide you best post sale services as well as continual support.

Ryan user of CustomSoft Airway Reservation system is very happy with performance of software. According to him CustomSoft Airway Reservation system is hassle free software with best output. He also recommend CustomSoft to his friends having different requirements.

CustomSoft a leaning Software Development organization in India having expertise in customized software development for international clients from U.S.A, U.K. Canada, Australia,  Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa and so on..

CustomSoft has successfully deployed multiple projects in PHP, Android, Iphone, Delphi and other latest technologies.

CustomSoft has dedicated team of developers to continual support. CustomSoft is providing high-quality, cost effective custom software development and many business related outsourcing services to industries and enterprises around world. CustomSoft is custom offshore software outsourcing company with expertise in outsourced product development & enterprise application development services.

To know more about CustomSoft visit- www.custom-soft.com

Or send your requirements in info@custom-soft.com
End
Source:
Email:***@custom-soft.com
Posted By:***@custom-soft.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Custom Soft PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share