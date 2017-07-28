Revolutionizing our focus: Supporting our youth where it is most needed The Coalition for Youth Organization's conference for 2017 Prevention of Youth Substance Abuse in Rural Communities taking place from August 8th – 10, 2017, in which a variety of servant leaders are coming together for this occasion to discuss ways in which we can support our younger generation in being healthy, confident, and productive in ways that allow them to showcase their potential, passion, and persistence. Headshot1 JOPPA, Md. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The



Dr. Natalie Forest is thrilled to serve in Lancaster, SC and aide this coalition there and beyond the geographic outlines of this county and this state. Dr. Forest, in her Wednesday workshop on "Life Revolutions: The Hidden Power of Patterns" will address the main components of a path out of addiction, abuse, and depression providing real life examples in a participatory and experiential approach. With her life-long focus on education as occurring within the family, society and educational institutions Dr. Forest is looking forward to sharing her years of experience and insights via historical references, statistical evidence and personal stories all leading to sharing a solution via the program titled "Wholly Educating Everyone." As she states: " At the base of any depressed or unfulfilled potential is self-confidence. In the world we live in most people have been indoctrinated to put themselves and their self-love, self-respect, and self-confidence last thereby preventing themselves from pursuing their potential and their dreams – thereby living a life that is not their own. As most of us know, this can lead to stress, anxiety, depression and a variety of tactics to avoid dealing with the situation at hand that then manifest itself in addiction, abuse, possibly crime and more. "



Serving the underserved and those who are growing up in a society that is looking for leaders our youth is at a breaking point, ready to give up while knowing that there is more to them and their purpose than they are able to grasp. In times like these events such as this conference are crucial to ensure the survival and the thriving of U.S. society and it is a sign of a grassroots revolution, as we see more of these rural efforts step forward into the spotlight. These steps highlight the need for change as well as the willingness of servant leaders to step up, show up, and support the next generation.



As "America's Leading Expert in Personal Performance" , Dr. Natalie Forest is the CEO, Founder, and Visionary of Natalie Forest, International. Dr. Forest is also the Executive Director of The Women of Global Change. She is an International Executive Consultant, Best Selling Author, Keynote Speaker, & Mentor. Natalie engages leaders, corporate teams, and entrepreneurs to identify consistencies for their success. Her engaging methods and techniques increase productivity, teamwork, retention, resulting in higher profitability, authentic fulfillment, and less stress. Natalie is a sought after speaker and has participated in numerous conferences, events, TV and radio shows across the nation. Natalie's keynote, the Hidden Power of Patterns, has facilitated numerous breakthroughs for all that were fortunate to work with her, leading them to a life of abundance, clarity, and directed purpose. Her latest book "Revolutionize: Your Life – Your Way" addresses the Hidden Power of Patterns in all areas of life and professions.



